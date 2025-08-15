Search
How Crypto’s Most Controversial Mogul Justin Sun Rebranded in Trump’s America today

Kurt Robson
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Insha Zia
Justin Sun has staged a reinvention under Donald Trump’s “New America," becoming a key ally to a country more accepting of crypto. 

Justin Sun has staged a reinvention under Donald Trump’s “New America," becoming a key ally to a country more accepting of crypto. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Justin Sun has suffered long-term reputation damage after high-profile stunts and legal troubles.
  • Sun’s recent high-profile rescue of Trump’s failing crypto project has looked to reinvent his image.
  • By tying himself to a flagship Trump-backed venture, Sun has positioned himself as a key ally in Trump’s “New America,” more favorable to crypto.

Justin Sun, the Chinese-born founder of Tron and creator of the TRX token, has long been crypto’s most flamboyant figure — a showman who attracts as much trouble as he does attention and headlines.

In addition to his career, the crypto magnate has made a name for himself with splashy publicity stunts like spending $4.6 million for a lunch with Warren Buffett, a planned Blue Origin flight, and the now-infamous banana incident.

But there has always been a darker undercurrent behind the fun.

In 2023, the U.S. SEC charged him with fraud, alleging market manipulation and undisclosed celebrity endorsements, accusations he vehemently denies.

Despite the allegations, Sun has staged a reinvention under Donald Trump’s “New America,” becoming a key ally to a country more accepting of crypto.

With a well-timed rescue of a Trump-backed crypto project and a seat at the former president’s table, Sun is attempting to reinvent his image and, hopefully, make people forget about that one expensive banana.

Sun’s Most Famous Controversy

From the moment Sun entered the global crypto stage, his rise has been inseparable from controversy.

Most recently, and perhaps most famously,  the Tron founder bought a banana taped to a wall for $6.2 million.

“I am Justin Sun, and I’m excited to share that I have successfully acquired Maurizio Cattelan’s iconic work Comedian for $6.2 million,” he on X in November.

“This is not just an artwork; it represents a cultural phenomenon that bridges the worlds of art, memes, and the cryptocurrency community,” he added.

The industry, X users, and major news outlets found the stunt obviously bizarre and funny, ironic, given that the piece of art was named Comedian.

However, the purchase was soon followed by controversy, making the stunt less entertaining and more damaging to Sun’s reputation.

Prominent crypto publication CoinDesk ran a story about the stunt, highlighting both the surreal nature of the event and Sun’s legal troubles.

Following publication, three top editors of the outlet, including editor-in-chief Kevin Reynolds, were dismissed.

Sun’s team had requested that CoinDesk and its parent company take down the article, which Bullish CEO Tom Farley reportedly forced the editorial team to do, according to Fortune .

A former CoinDesk executive would later call the episode a betrayal of journalistic standards, describing it as “one of the most difficult times” in his career.

For the public, the backlash painted the $6.2 million banana eater as someone who courts attention and then tries to control the spectacle.

The Push With Trump

By late 2024, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a Trump-backed decentralized finance venture, was struggling.

Launched with MAGA-themed fanfare, the project had sold only $2.7 million of its $300 million target, plagued by technical glitches, vague documentation, and mounting investor doubt.

For Sun, the timing was almost poetic.

After the SEC had charged him with fraud, his name had been tarnished with the bad side of crypto’s public image.

A rebrand and comeback would require a bold move, one that would recast him as an indispensable ally to the new America Trump was seeking to build.

Sun’s Project-Saving Investment

In November, Sun made that move, purchasing $30 million worth of WLFI tokens.

This not only stabilized the venture but also made him the project’s largest known individual backer.

By early 2025, his total stake reached $75 million, accompanied by an official advisory role.

The optics were perfect: a once-struggling Trump-endorsed crypto venture was now supported by a high-profile rescue from a global blockchain mogul.

The results were staggering as well, WLFI’s sale surged past expectations, raising between $550 million and $590 million, making it one of the largest token sales on record.

Co-founder Zak Folkman later admitted, “After Sun’s eight-figure endorsement, everything kind of snowballed from there.”

For Sun, it was more than an investment and more of a strategic pivot.

Aligning himself with Trump’s political brand and a flagship U.S. crypto project provided him with new allies and a new narrative.

A Seat at Trump’s Table

In May 2025, Sun made a highly visible return to U.S. crypto circles by attending a VIP “memecoin dinner” hosted by Trump.

Attendance was reserved for the top 220 holders of the $TRUMP token, and as the top holder, Sun was included in an even more exclusive inner circle of just 25 guests.

There, he was gifted a $100,000 Trump-branded Tourbillon watch , presented with all the ceremony befitting someone in Trump’s good graces.

Beyond material gifts, reports have suggested that Trump may have given Sun something even more valuable — regulatory relief.

A Washington Post profile noted that following his $75 million investment in WLFI, the SEC’s actions against Sun appeared to soften.

Since Trump’s return to power, his administration has signaled a much lighter touch on crypto regulation.

Enforcement actions have slowed, and several high-profile cases, including Sun’s, have been paused.

    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
