World Liberty Financial (WLFI) Token Launch: Key Dates and Full Details

Key Takeaways
World Liberty Financial, the DeFi platform launched in 2024 with backing from U.S. President Donald Trump and his family, is gearing up to take its token to the open market.
The platform’s native governance token, WLFI, started out as non-transferable, used only for community votes and proposal approvals.
That’s about to change. After months of anticipation, WLFI is finally preparing to make its market debut, opening the door for public trading.
WLFI is the governance and utility token behind World Liberty Financial, a decentralized platform focused on stablecoins, DeFi services, and community governance.
Backed by the Trump family, WLFI has drawn major attention, particularly after it raised $550 million through the sale of 25 billion tokens.
Originally used only for voting on proposals, the WLFI token will soon be fully tradable, opening up public market access for the first time.
World Liberty Financial has officially deployed its governance token on the Ethereum mainnet, setting the stage for its token generation event (TGE) on Sept. 1, 2025, when spot trading kicks off at 12:00 UTC.
At launch, presale participants from the $0.015 and $0.05 rounds will receive an initial 20% unlock, with the remaining 80% subject to a community governance vote that will determine the vesting schedule.
Allocations for the team, founders, and advisors remain fully locked during this phase.
WLFI will list across major DEXs and centralized exchanges, with venues to be announced in the coming days.
Token claims will be facilitated via the WLFI Lockbox smart contract, audited by Cyfrin.
Users must activate their Lockbox contracts prior to Sept. 1, with the first tranche available for claim once trading opens.
The rollout follows two major milestones for the ecosystem: Coinbase’s listing of USD1, WLFI’s stablecoin, and the launch of WLFI perpetual futures on Binance.
On secondary markets, WLFI has already been trading on Whales Market at around $0.42—well above its presale levels.
WLFI’s transferability was only approved in July via token holder governance, marking a key turning point in its roadmap.
The move comes as part of a $1.5 billion treasury strategy, which includes a significant investment in ALT5 Sigma—where Eric Trump was recently appointed to the board.
World Liberty Financial has submitted a proposal to make its governance token tradable across crypto markets.
The initiative aims to transition WLFI from a closed ecosystem to an open participation model, enhancing utility and community ownership.
According to the official proposal, the move would allow peer-to-peer transactions and secondary market listings, enabling broader governance participation and protocol development.
WLFI token holders would gain expanded voting rights on emissions, incentives, and treasury policy.
Currently, the token cannot be traded outside the platform, limiting its utility and price discovery.
The proposal outlines goals to align long-term token incentives with protocol growth and to kick off a new phase of community engagement.
Furthermore, recently, the Trump family, through DT Marks DeFi LLC, has reduced its stake in WLFI by 20% since December.
Alongside WLFI, World Liberty Financial also launched USD1, a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin supported by Treasury securities and other liquid assets.
Despite being new to the market, USD1 already ranks as the fifth-largest stablecoin by market cap, sitting at $2.21 billion.
CEO Chris Folkman said the project will soon publish its first independent audit to boost trust and transparency.