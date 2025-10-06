Search
3 min read

Digital Asset Investments Pull $6B as BTC Inflows Set New Records

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Digital asset investment products post record inflows.

Crypto investments soar. | Credit: Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Crypto investment products tallied a record-breaking $5.95 billion in net inflows last week.
  • Assets under management have reached an all-time high of $254 billion.
  • U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs command $164.5 billion in net assets, representing 6.74% of BTC’s market cap.

Crypto markets are rallying after a week of historically huge inflows into digital asset investment products, which have pushed Bitcoin (BTC) to a new all-time high (ATH).

This could now be a signal that the fabled bullish month of “Uptober” is here.

A Historical Week

According to the latest CoinShares report , digital asset investment products recorded a robust $5.95 billion in net inflows last week, the largest since records began.

Notably, Bitcoin products experienced their highest-ever weekly inflows, reaching $3.55 billion. Interestingly, despite BTC’s upward trajectory, short investment products were largely ignored.

Ethereum products tallied $1.48 billion in weekly net inflows, bringing year-to-date (YTD) inflows to a new high of $13.7 billion.

The report cites the U.S. Federal Reserve’s delayed interest rate cut (due to government shutdown), on top of weak deployment data, plus market stability concerns over the aforementioned shutdown.

Regardless of the mixed signals, investors were bullish, driving total assets under management (AuM) to an all-time high of $254 billion.

U.S. investors took charge and poured $5 billion into the markets, another new weekly record. Switzerland posted a record $536 million in inflows, and Germany posted its second-largest weekly inflows ever with $312 million.

Solana (SOL) products also hit a new weekly record with $706.5 million last week, raising YTD inflows up to $2.58 billion. Ripple (XRP) saw $219.4 million in inflows.

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

According to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin ETFs wrapped last week with a gigantic $985.08 million in daily net inflows, the third-highest single day of inflows on record.

This propelled weekly inflows to $3.24 billion, their second-largest week of inflows ever.

Bitcoin ETF weekly inflows/outflows.
Bitcoin ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue

Ethereum funds performed well, pulling in $1.3 billion last week. However, they’ve not managed to break any records with these inflows.

In August, ETH ETF monthly flows totaled $3.87 billion, following July’s $5.43 billion. In September, bearishness took hold, yielding just $285.74 million in monthly inflows.

    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
