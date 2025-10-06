$555 Million in Token Unlocks Could Decide How Crypto Market Ends 2025

Key Takeaways

Over $555 million in token unlocks are scheduled for the second week of October.

Solana, Dogecoin, TRUMP, WLD, and SUI lead the lineup of linear unlocks.

One-time releases in ATH, APT, and BABY exceed $200 million, raising volatility risks.

As the crypto market enters the fourth quarter, traders are bracing for more than $555 million in token unlocks set to hit exchanges this week.

The fresh supply of tokens — spread across both daily linear releases and major one-time unlocks — could dictate the tone of the market heading into year’s end.

$350 Million To Drip Into Circulation

According to Tokenoimist data, roughly $350.72 million worth of tokens will be released through linear unlocks over the next seven days.

More than 176 million tokens are scheduled for gradual distribution, easing immediate sell pressure but still adding liquidity to already fragile markets.

The biggest release belongs to Solana (SOL) with $115.16 million unlocked, followed by Worldcoin (WLD) at $46.9 million and TRUMP with $38.05 million.

While the dollar value is high, the relative impact on supply is muted in some cases. For example, Solana’s unlock represents just 0.09% of its circulating supply, suggesting less direct pressure.

Others, like ETHFI, will see 2.04% of supply released, a proportion that could fuel sharper moves if sell-side volume spikes.

One-Time Unlocks: ATH and APT Lead $200 Million Surge

In parallel, more than $204.74 million in tokens will be unleashed via one-off unlocks.

These include ATH ($68.06M) and Aptos (APT, $61.53M) — two of the largest unlocks this week — along with LINEA, BABY, BB, HOME, IO, and MOVE.

BABY will release 12.02% of its total supply, while ATH will unlock 10.32%, raising the prospect of steep sell pressure if holders offload into the market.

Analysts warn that these concentrated releases are likely to be the most volatile events of the week.

Volatility Ahead

Token unlocks have become a structural feature of the crypto market, with effects ranging from muted to severe depending on timing, liquidity, and sentiment.

For large-cap projects like Solana, steady unlocks may be absorbed without major disruption. For smaller tokens such as ATH and BABY, however, sharp repricing could follow.

With over half a billion dollars in supply set to hit circulation in a single week, investors are watching closely to see whether the market can absorb the pressure or whether October’s unlock wave will set the tone for the rest of 2025.