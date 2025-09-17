Search
Regulation & Policy
No Mention of Crypto in UK-US Tech Agreement, Despite Industry Campaign

James Morales
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
The U.K. and the U.S. have forged a new transatlantic technology partnership, but the crypto sector is still waiting for a deal.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump head to the United Kingdom for a second state visit. | Credit: China News Service via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • The British government has announced a “Tech Prosperity Deal” with the U.S.
  • The agreement promotes collaboration on AI, nuclear, and quantum.
  • The crypto industry has pushed for a deal on stablecoins and digital assets, but as of Tuesday, no such agreement had been confirmed.

The U.S. and the U.K. have reached an agreement to collaborate on technologies that span AI, nuclear, and quantum computing.

But to the disappointment of the crypto industry on both sides of the Atlantic, a statement announcing the pact made no mention of crypto or blockchain.

Government Announces U.S.-U.K. Tech Pact

As U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in the U.K. for a state visit on Tuesday, Sep. 16, the government announced a “Tech Prosperity Deal” between the two nations.

Both countries will collaborate on research and share resources in three key areas: AI, quantum, and nuclear.

On the AI front, the deal will “drive AI-powered healthcare solutions” by forging transatlantic research partnerships and bring together AI models developed by NASA and the UK Space Agency.

The two countries also plan to establish a taskforce of top researchers to “discover and accelerate breakthroughs in quantum technologies.”

Finally, a nuclear agreement is intended to make it “quicker for companies to build new nuclear power stations in both countries.”

Crypto Left Out of Transatlantic Agreement

Despite calls for any transatlantic technology pact to incorporate crypto innovations like stablecoins and tokenization, there was no mention of distributed ledger technology in Tuesday’s announcement.

In a letter to Secretary of State Peter Kyle the previous week, stakeholders in the U.K. crypto sector lobbied the government to include DLT as a “core strand” of the deal.

“This partnership offers a unique opportunity for our two nations to set global standards for digital finance, strengthen transatlantic markets, foster interoperability and ensure our firms lead the next wave of innovation,” it stated.

Signatories included The City of London Corporation, The Payments Association, Crypto Council for Innovation, and UK Crypto Business Council.

Is the U.K. Falling Behind on Crypto?

The omission of crypto in the Tech Prosperity Deal reflects mounting criticism in the U.K. of the government’s approach to the sector.

In August, former Chancellor George Osborne warned that the country risked “being completely left behind” by other countries that have forged ahead with dedicated legislation for the sector.

In its defence, the Labour government has signalled its intent to integrate crypto into the U.K.’s financial system with new regulation.

Draft legislation published earlier this year would establish a clear framework for digital assets and stablecoins. Ultimately, however, success will rest on how the proposed changes are implemented.

One key question is where the U.K.’s crypto regulation will sit within emerging international frameworks.

If the U.K. and the U.S. aligned on key issues, they could set global standards for an important regulatory frontier

However, “without coordinated action,” the letter to the government warned, “U.K. firms could face fragmented regulatory environments, reduced access to deep transatlantic markets, and increasing competitive pressures.”

Crypto Industry Hopes for Last-Minute Deal

While the government’s initial announcement did not mention crypto, industry representatives cited by the Financial Times still expect a deal after a “last-minute” push from the crypto sector.

According to the Times, Chancellor Rachel Reeves discussed closer coordination on digital asset regulation with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday.

If it materializes, a transatlantic crypto deal could be announced after Prime Minister Kier Starmer meets with President Trump on Thursday.

    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
