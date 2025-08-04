Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Coinbase Drags Britain in Viral Ad as Two Former Chancellors Warn UK Is Falling Behind in Crypto
News
5 min read

Coinbase Drags Britain in Viral Ad as Two Former Chancellors Warn UK Is Falling Behind in Crypto

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Coinbase has sparked controversy with a viral musical advertisement satirizing Britain’s ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Coinbase has sparked controversy with a viral musical advertisement satirizing Britain’s ongoing cost-of-living crisis. | Credit: SOPA Images / Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Coinbase has released a satirical musical advertisement portraying the U.K. as plagued by economic hardship, with CEO Brian Armstrong embracing the backlash.
  • George Osborne has become the latest former chancellor to slam Britain’s crypto standing.
  • Osborne argued that the U.K. is losing ground to the U.S., EU, and Asia in crypto regulation.

U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has sparked controversy with a viral musical advertisement satirizing Britain’s ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The release of the now banned ad coincides with fresh warnings from a former U.K. Chancellor, who warned that the country is rapidly falling behind crypto innovation compared to the rest of the world.

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Coinbase Mocks Britain

In the advertisement, Coinbase portrays Britain as a deteriorating society, featuring a satirical look at unaffordable housing, unemployment, and rising living costs.

The two-minute musical number sings: “We ain’t got no troubles, no reason to complain because here in Great Old Britain, we just love it when it rains.”

Scenes include a man in a leaking house, a woman unable to pay her bills, and mass layoffs in office settings.

One woman in a shop sings, “These fish fingers are a steal… just one hundred quid a meal,” with the surrounding streets shown in the ad littered with rubbish and swarming with rats.

The advertisement has reportedly been banned from airing by U.K. television networks—a move welcomed by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.

“We welcome the attacks and any other attempts to censor this message, as it just helps it spread,” Armstrong posted on X.

Armstrong emphasized that the message was not politically charged against any specific party in the U.K.

“Needing to update the system and improve society is not a political statement on either party in the U.K.,” he said.

He also noted that the critique wasn’t exclusive to Britain, referencing similar advertisements aimed at the U.S.

“It’s a statement about how the traditional financial system is not working for many people and how crypto represents a way to improve that,” he added.

Former Chancellors Criticize U.K. Crypto Policy

On Monday, former Chancellor George Osborne wrote in the Financial Times t hat the U.K. is “being completely left behind” on crypto and stablecoin development.

Osborne, who now sits on Coinbase’s global advisory council, urged Chancellor Rachel Reeves to follow the U.S. Congress’s lead and implement a legal framework for crypto.

“The chancellor says she’ll ‘drive forward’ on stablecoins, whatever that means, while the Bank of England governor remains unconvinced that commercial banks should issue them,” he wrote.

“This hesitation risks irrelevance,” Osborne warned.

He argued that the U.K. is falling behind the U.S., EU, and Asia, all of which have taken early steps to legislate the sector.

“The crypto revolution may have started with plans to replace the dollar as the world’s reserve currency, but it is reinforcing its dominance,” he wrote.

“Britain’s current approach ensures the pound won’t even play a supporting role.”

This isn’t the first time a former chancellor has spoken out against Britain’s global standing in the crypto industry.

In 2022, former chancellor Philip Hammond said it was “frankly quite shocking” the U.K. had fallen behind other parts of the world in crypto regulation.

Hammond told Bloomberg that the U.K. had just one year to catch up globally or it risks losing its leadership in financial services.

U.S. Vs. U.K.

Osborne also criticized current U.K. proposals, which would require pound-linked stablecoins to hold strict central bank reserves.

By contrast, under the U.S. GENIUS Act, dollar-backed stablecoins can be supported by a broader range of high-quality liquid assets, making them more attractive.

“For sterling stablecoins, you’ll pay a fee; for dollar stablecoins, there are minimal transaction costs and you may earn a return,” Osborne wrote.

“No prizes for guessing which will dominate.”

He predicted that major institutions like JPMorgan would proceed with stablecoin issuance regardless of the Bank of England’s position.

Noting that 99% of today’s stablecoins are dollar-backed, Osborne argued that mandating sterling stablecoins to be backed solely by central bank reserves “guarantees that they won’t be used.”

He dismissed government attempts to blame regulators for inaction as a “lame excuse.”

“Rachel Reeves rightly says we’ve all become too risk averse,” he added. “We became the world’s financial centre because we weren’t afraid of change.”

Top Trending Crypto Articles
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Crypto
    July 14, 2025 2:51 PM

    UK Serious Fraud Office Hasn’t Issued a Single Crypto Seizure Order Since Obtaining New Powers

    James Morales
    James Morales
    Innovation and manufacturing are not separate goals. They are partners. It’s time to bring them back together on U.S. soil.
    Crypto
    June 21, 2025 2:02 PM

    US GENIUS Act Sets Global Benchmark: EU, UK, Asia Seek Similar Stablecoin Standards

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Ethena's synthetic stablecoin USDe has taken the stablecoin market by storm.
    Crypto
    Aug 04, 2025 | 9:42 AM UTCYesterday

    Ethena Overtakes Rivals With $9.3B Supply, Now Third in Stablecoins, Sixth in DeFi TVL

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue