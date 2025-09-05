Search
UK Moves To Rein in Crypto Industry With New ‘Fit and Proper’ Rules

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
New UK crypto regulations have been proposed.

Tighter regulations for UK crypto firms proposed. | Credit: Alex Segre/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • The U.K. HM Treasury is considering higher AML and due diligence standards for its crypto industry.
  • The proposals offer to reduce certain burdens on crypto firms and avoid wasting resources.
  • Feedback and consultations on the draft proposal are open until Sept. 30, 2025.

The U.K. HM Treasury (HMT) has drafted a new proposal that seeks to close loopholes and risks within its current money laundering regulations, which includes the introduction of tougher requirements for local crypto firms.

Fit and Proper Crypto Rules

As per the draft proposal , the HMT intends to “deliver a more risk-based, proportionate regime” to tackle financial crimes but remain “workable” for the crypto sector.

More specifically, it explains that a previous consultation had highlighted weaknesses in areas such as pooled client accounts, crypto asset business regulation, trust registration, and “the practicalities of customer due diligence.”

HMT says it is “committed” to improving guidance on anti-money-laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) efforts.

Notably, it’s proposing to lower the change-in-control notification threshold to 10%.

In short, this would require entities acquiring a 10% stake and/or major influence in another firm to notify the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for transparency purposes.

This expands the remit of the FCA’s “fit and proper” test , replacing the limited beneficial owner approach (25% threshold) with a broader test.

This may provide greater insight into a controller’s competence, integrity, and risk of financial crime, especially from overseas providers.

The HMT will be consulting on the draft until Sept. 30, with plans to finalize it for Parliamentary consideration next year, and it’s advised that U.K. crypto firms and industry participants provide feedback.

New Rules

For trusts linked to crypto firms, new rules could expand the types of trusts that are required to register with the nation’s Trust Registration Service to improve visibility, though reduce some provisions that HMT now views as unnecessary burdens.

The proposals also look to implement more diligent background checks on international banking partners, largely to avoid working with risky shell banks.

There’s also something to be said of customer due diligence.

At present, U.K. crypto firms apply enhanced checks on customers, but the new rules would see deeper checks on “unusually large” or complex transactions.

It says this change would not introduce a new obligation for firms, but instead refines an existing requirement.

HMT adds that this is so that firms can focus on compliance efforts and genuinely higher-risk transactions without expending resources on regular transactions.

