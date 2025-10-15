Coinbase Revives India Push With Investment in Nation’s Biggest Crypto Exchange CoinDCX

Key Takeaways
Coinbase is quietly strengthening its presence in India.
Months after receiving regulatory clearance from the country’s Financial Intelligence Unit, the U.S. exchange has returned with a new investment in CoinDCX —its second major show of support for the Mumbai-based platform.
The size of the investment hasn’t been disclosed, but it builds on Coinbase’s previous backing through its venture arm in 2022.
This time, the move carries extra weight, coming at a moment when India’s crypto landscape is both growing rapidly and facing fresh scrutiny.
For CoinDCX, the investment couldn’t come at a better time.
The exchange has been rebuilding trust after suffering a $44 million hack earlier this year, a setback that briefly dented confidence in one of India’s strongest players.
Despite the incident, CoinDCX has managed to push forward. Its latest funding round, buoyed by Coinbase’s renewed support, now values the exchange at $2.45 billion—higher than its $2.15 billion valuation from 2022.
The investment also arrives as CoinDCX takes advantage of a reshaped domestic market.
Rival WazirX, once India’s biggest exchange, has been effectively sidelined since its own $235 million hack in 2024.
That leaves CoinDCX in a prime position to capture market share.
India’s crypto story is one of contradiction.
Adoption is among the highest in the world—Chainalysis ranked India first in its global adoption index for two years running—yet regulation remains harsh.
The government imposes some of the heaviest crypto taxes globally and has so far avoided offering clear licensing pathways.
Even so, global players aren’t staying away. Binance, Bybit, and now Coinbase have all paid fines or adjusted operations to remain in the market.
For Coinbase, investing in CoinDCX offers not only local exposure but also a foothold in one of the world’s most populous and active crypto markets.
While talk of a full acquisition has circulated, for now, Coinbase appears focused on deepening its strategic stake rather than outright control.
Still, the renewed partnership suggests both sides see room for growth, even in an uncertain regulatory climate.
For CoinDCX, the challenge will be proving it can move past its security breach and scale responsibly.
For Coinbase, the bet is that India’s demand for digital assets will continue to outpace its regulatory risks.