WazirX Users Set for Partial Refunds as Singapore Court Approves Restructuring Plan

Key Takeaways
More than a year after one of the largest exchange hacks in Asia, WazirX has secured court approval to proceed with a long-awaited restructuring.
On Oct. 13, Singapore’s High Court signed off on the Indian crypto exchange’s repayment plan, clearing the path for victims of the $235 million hack to recover part of their funds.
WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty confirmed the court’s approval on X, calling the decision the beginning of the next phase.
The court ruling sets repayments at about 55% of lost assets, split into 52% liquid crypto or cash and 48% recovery tokens tied to WazirX’s future earnings.
Trading suspensions and withdrawals, frozen since the hack, are expected to be lifted in the coming days.
Shetty previously suggested that initial repayments could begin within ten days of approval, though no firm date has been disclosed.
“Thank you to everyone who supported this difficult phase of WazirX. The Singapore High Court has approved the scheme. Now we set out on the next phase to work hard and create value for everyone,” Shetty said.
Hack victims were presented with two options:
Most opted for the restructuring path, prioritizing speed over maximum recovery.
Still, critics argue that the plan unfairly shifts losses onto users.
Because repayments will be made in dollar values pegged to July 2024 prices, customers will miss out on the subsequent crypto bull run that has seen Bitcoin and other tokens soar.
For WazirX, the ruling provides both relief and responsibility. The exchange now faces the task of rebuilding user trust while relaunching services, including a planned decentralized exchange (DEX).
For customers, partial repayment marks the end of a long wait — but also a reminder of how hacks continue to expose the vulnerabilities of centralized platforms.
As WazirX begins repayments, the episode will likely serve as a test case in Asia for how courts, exchanges, and users navigate the fallout of major crypto collapses.