India Freezes Millions in Assets Tied to Notorious Coinbase Scammer

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
ED seizes luxury properties and bank assets in India linked to convicted Coinbase scammer Chirag Tomar.

ED seizes luxury properties and bank assets in India linked to convicted Coinbase scammer Chirag Tomar. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) froze $5.9 million in assets tied to scammer Chirag Tomar.
  • Tomar ran a global phishing scheme using a fake Coinbase site.
  • He stole over $20 million before being arrested in the U.S. and sentenced to five years in prison.

The Indian government has taken a major step in a cross-border crypto fraud case that rocked both the U.S. and India.

India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen assets worth ₹42.8 crore ($5.9 million) linked to Chirag Tomar, the mastermind behind a fake Coinbase phishing scheme that stole over $20 million from unsuspecting crypto investors.

Tomar, who is currently serving a five-year sentence in the United States, ran the scam throughout 2022, spoofing Coinbase’s website and targeting victims through search engines.

ED Freezes Real Estate, Bank Funds in Crypto Scam Crackdown

The ED has attached 18 immovable properties in Delhi and frozen multiple bank accounts belonging to Tomar, his family, and entities connected to the scam.

These assets were allegedly purchased using the proceeds from the phishing operation.

Indian investigators found that Tomar and his associates created fake Coinbase websites that closely mimicked the real platform, using search engine optimization (SEO) tactics to rank their spoofed sites high on Google.

Once users landed on the fake site and entered their login credentials, the scammers swiftly drained their crypto wallets.

The stolen funds were then converted into Indian rupees via P2P platforms and funneled into personal bank accounts, which were used to acquire real estate and fund an extravagant lifestyle.

From Luxury Life to Prison Time

Tomar, 31, was arrested in December 2023 at Atlanta airport.

In May 2024, he pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and was sentenced in October to five years in prison, with an additional two years of supervised release.

His phishing scheme affected over 500 victims worldwide, including a North Carolina resident who lost $240,000.

Investigators revealed that Tomar used the stolen funds to buy luxury cars, designer watches, and travel frequently to Dubai and Thailand.

Phishing Is Still a Major Threat in Crypto

While North Korean hackers often dominate headlines with complex cyberattacks, simpler phishing tactics — like the one Tomar used — remain surprisingly effective.

This case highlights the ongoing threat of phishing in the crypto space, where fake websites and social engineering continue to trick even savvy investors into giving up access to their funds.

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
