Coinbase’s Blockbuster Q3 Earnings Shows Chaos Might Be Its Best Ally

It’s that time of the year when crypto’s biggest companies reveal their Q3 2025 earnings, and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has reveled in the crypto market’s chaos and beaten expectations.
Coinbase has announced $1.9 billion in net revenue, a 54% year-over-year (YoY) increase, as per its Q3 2025 earnings report.
This is a jump of 25% from its previous quarter. Additionally, transaction revenues saw a massive increase of 37% to $1 billion.
Consumer trading activity drove $59 billion in volumes, while institutional clients carried $236 billion in trading volumes.
Coinbase’s recent $3 billion acquisition of Deribit saw the duo achieve over $840 billion in notional derivatives trading volumes.
Evidently, the recent bull run, fueled by institutions and macroeconomic volatility, has served Coinbase well, providing it with outstanding volume-driven profits.
Shares rose by 3% in post-earnings, but have since seen a 5% decline in the past 24 hours.
During the Oct. 30 earnings call , Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong noted that as the world of finance continues to warm to crypto thanks to regulatory clarity in the U.S., the exchange is “uniquely positioned” to capitalize on these updsides thanks to its “most trusted” reputation.
It’s well positioned to be a “partner of choice for companies and financial institutions,” he adds.
He explains that the “Everything Exchange” vision is still in the works.
It’s an effort to expand Coinbase’s offerings from 300 to 40,000 tradable assets, tokenized assets, and prediction markets.
This diversification hopes to meet its customers “where they are” and offer broader access to assets and Web3 offerings.
For Q4, the exchange reports that it’s off to a “strong start” and anticipates transaction revenues to reach approximately $385 million in October.
It also projects $710 million to $790 million in subscription and services revenues.