News
3 min read

Coinbase’s Blockbuster Q3 Earnings Shows Chaos Might Be Its Best Ally

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Coinbase Q3 2025 earnings beat expectations.

Chaos in the crypto markets drive Coinbase earnings up. | Credit: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Key Takeaways
  • Massive trading volumes largely drove Coinbase’s Q3 earnings.
  • Institutional trading volumes hit $236 billion in Q3 on the exchange.
  • Coinbase’s stock has been trading up 61.92% for the past 6 months.

It’s that time of the year when crypto’s biggest companies reveal their Q3 2025 earnings, and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has reveled in the crypto market’s chaos and beaten expectations.

Coinbase Q3

Coinbase has announced $1.9 billion in net revenue, a 54% year-over-year (YoY) increase, as per its Q3 2025 earnings report.

This is a jump of 25% from its previous quarter. Additionally, transaction revenues saw a massive increase of 37% to $1 billion.

Consumer trading activity drove $59 billion in volumes, while institutional clients carried $236 billion in trading volumes.

Coinbase’s recent $3 billion acquisition of Deribit saw the duo achieve over $840 billion in notional derivatives trading volumes.

Evidently, the recent bull run, fueled by institutions and macroeconomic volatility, has served Coinbase well, providing it with outstanding volume-driven profits.

Shares rose by 3% in post-earnings, but have since seen a 5% decline in the past 24 hours.

Looking Ahead

During the Oct. 30 earnings call , Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong noted that as the world of finance continues to warm to crypto thanks to regulatory clarity in the U.S., the exchange is “uniquely positioned” to capitalize on these updsides thanks to its “most trusted” reputation.

It’s well positioned to be a “partner of choice for companies and financial institutions,” he adds.

He explains that the “Everything Exchange” vision is still in the works.

It’s an effort to expand Coinbase’s offerings from 300 to 40,000 tradable assets, tokenized assets, and prediction markets.

This diversification hopes to meet its customers “where they are” and offer broader access to assets and Web3 offerings.

For Q4, the exchange reports that it’s off to a “strong start” and anticipates transaction revenues to reach approximately $385 million in October.

It also projects $710 million to $790 million in subscription and services revenues.

    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
