Former FTX US Chief Brett Harrison Seeks Redemption, Launches Crypto-Style Futures Platform for Stocks, AX

Brett Harrison, the former president of the now-defunct crypto exchange FTX, is bidding to make a fresh start by launching a new exchange, Architect Financial Technologies (AX), which aims to bring crypto-inspired perpetual futures to traditional stocks, commodities, and forex.
However, not everyone is pleased with the news as Harrison’s dodgy past has resurfaced.
As per Bloomberg , Harrison is making his industry comeback with the launch of a new centralized exchange, AX.
It mimics crypto perps’ leverage and non-expiry, but adds traditional safeguards such as portfolio margining, volatility halts, and price bands into the mix.
It’s the “perfect time” for such a product, Harrison told reporters.
Though U.S. regulators are yet to approve perpetuals, the Chicago-based firm will leverage an affiliate in Bermuda, keeping all crypto and asset activity offshore for the time being.
This, in Harrison’s words , makes it the “world’s first centralized and regulated exchange for perpetual futures on traditional assets.”
Looking ahead, Harrison is eager to evolve these offerings and launch perpetual for emerging asset classes such as rare earth metals, renewable energy, and data center compute costs.
Though Harrison was uninvolved with the FTX fraud, his past mistakes have resurfaced, calling into question the legitimacy of “fully regulated” claims.
Sunil, an FTX Creditor who has closely followed and reported on the exchange’s collapse, reposted a 2022 document that revealed Harrison had been lying about FTX US deposits being FDIC-insured, with stocks held in FDIC-insured brokerage accounts.
Despite raising $17 million from backers including Coinbase, Circle, and Anthony Scaramucci, among others, AX will face additional scrutiny from the crypto community.