News
3 min read

CleanCore Shares Plunge 52% After Announcing $175 Million Dogecoin Treasury 

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
CleanCore Solutions' $175 million Dogecoin treasury backfires as shares plunge over 50%.

CleanCore Solutions’ $175 million Dogecoin treasury backfires as shares plunge over 50%. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • CleanCore Solutions announced a $175 million Dogecoin treasury, backed by the Dogecoin Foundation and House of Doge.
  • Shares of the NYSE-listed firm plunged more than 50% after the announcement.
  • Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum treasuries, Dogecoin adoption drew skepticism from investors.

CleanCore Solutions (ZONE) stunned markets this week by announcing plans to anchor its corporate reserves in Dogecoin.

The $175 million initiative, backed by the Dogecoin Foundation and House of Doge, makes CleanCore the first public company to adopt DOGE as its primary treasury asset.

But instead of boosting confidence, the move sparked a dramatic sell-off. CleanCore’s stock price collapsed more than 50% following the disclosure, erasing over half the company’s market value in a single session.

A DOGE Treasury Backed by Big Names

The plan was financed through a $175 million private placement, with CleanCore issuing 175,000,420 pre-funded warrants at $1.00 apiece.

Investors included heavyweight crypto firms Pantera, GSR, FalconX, Borderless, and Mythos.

CEO Clayton Adams framed the strategy as both symbolic and transformative.

“By anchoring our treasury with Dogecoin, in partnership with the Dogecoin Foundation and House of Doge, we’re adopting a forward-looking reserve strategy while proving how public companies can embrace bold change. This is a watershed moment for CleanCore and the broader Dogecoin community,” Adams said in a statement.

The offering is expected to close on Sept. 4, after which the company will formally acquire DOGE for its reserves.

A Costly Experiment

Investor reaction, however, underscored lingering doubts about Dogecoin’s role as a credible treasury asset.

While public companies like Strategy and Coinbase have seen valuations climb after embracing Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), CleanCore’s stock moved in the opposite direction.

The steep decline reflected concerns about volatility and credibility.

Bitcoin and Ethereum have established themselves as digital assets with deep liquidity and institutional demand.

Dogecoin, by contrast, is still widely viewed as a memecoin whose value depends heavily on retail speculation and celebrity endorsements, most notably from Elon Musk.

Analysts suggested that while Dogecoin’s cultural cachet remains strong, it lacks the stability and perception of reliability investors expect in a corporate treasury reserve.

A Different Path Than Peers

CleanCore’s move marks a stark departure from the prevailing trend.

Most treasury-focused firms this year have gravitated toward Bitcoin and Ethereum, both of which have been integrated into broader financial infrastructure through ETFs, derivatives, and custodial services.

Whether Dogecoin can follow that path remains uncertain. For now, CleanCore has made history—but at a steep cost to its own market capitalization.

    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
