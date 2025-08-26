Pantera Leads $1.25B Raise for Solana Treasury as Institutional Interest Accelerates

Venture firm Pantera Capital is seeking to raise $1.25 billion to convert a publicly traded company into a Solana (SOL) treasury vehicle, according to reports.
The move follows a recent wave of public firms shifting toward building Solana-based treasuries.
According to The Information on Tuesday , Pantera Capital plans to raise a total of $1.25 billion to transform a company into a Solana treasury entity, named Solana Co.
The fundraising effort will begin with $500 million, followed by an additional $750 million in warrants.
Earlier this month, Pantera also deployed $300 million into digital asset treasury (DAT) firms, signaling a broader push into corporate crypto reserves.
At present, the total value of public Solana treasuries is roughly $699 million—about 0.69% of SOL’s circulating supply.
If Pantera’s proposal materializes, the newly formed Solana Co. would surpass the combined value of all existing corporate Solana treasuries.
This would consolidate what has so far been a fragmented effort into a single dominant entity.
The move could represent a major shift for Solana, potentially mirroring the role Strategy has played in Bitcoin’s corporate adoption.
However, concentrating such a large volume of tokens under one entity also raises concerns over centralization and systemic risk.
“The most important element of a DAT’s success is the long-term investment merit of the underlying token,” Pantera noted.
Just as Bitcoin and Ethereum treasuries have become hallmarks of institutional adoption, Solana is now drawing increasing corporate attention.
In a sign of accelerating momentum, U.S.-based medical device company Sharps Technology recently announced plans to raise $400 million through a PIPE deal to establish what it calls the “world’s largest” Solana treasury.
At the same time, major firms including Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are reportedly collaborating on a $1 billion Solana-focused treasury.
Their plan involves acquiring a public company and converting it into a dedicated Solana reserve as early as September.
Together, these developments underscore a growing appetite for Solana within corporate balance sheets, echoing the path taken by Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in previous cycles.