Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Pantera Leads $1.25B Raise for Solana Treasury as Institutional Interest Accelerates
News
3 min read

Pantera Leads $1.25B Raise for Solana Treasury as Institutional Interest Accelerates

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Insha Zia
Pantera Capital is seeking to raise $1.25 billion to convert a publicly traded company into a Solana treasury vehicle.

Pantera Capital is seeking to raise $1.25 billion to convert a publicly traded company into a Solana treasury vehicle. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Pantera is raising $1.25 billion to convert a public company into a Solana treasury vehicle.
  • If the project materializes, the treasury firm would surpass the value of all existing corporate Solana treasuries combined.
  • Other firms, including Sharps Technology, are also preparing large Solana treasury moves.

Venture firm Pantera Capital is seeking to raise $1.25 billion to convert a publicly traded company into a Solana (SOL) treasury vehicle, according to reports.

The move follows a recent wave of public firms shifting toward building Solana-based treasuries.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
CEX.IO

CEX.IO
promotions
Receive 250 USDT in trading fee balance
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 267
Claim Offer
Uniswap V2

Uniswap V2
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Ethereum Tether Beam USD Coin Autonolas 45
Claim Offer

Pantera’s $1.25 Billion Solana Treasury Plan

According to The Information on Tuesday , Pantera Capital plans to raise a total of $1.25 billion to transform a company into a Solana treasury entity, named Solana Co.

The fundraising effort will begin with $500 million, followed by an additional $750 million in warrants.

Earlier this month, Pantera also deployed $300 million into digital asset treasury (DAT) firms, signaling a broader push into corporate crypto reserves.

At present, the total value of public Solana treasuries is roughly $699 million—about 0.69% of SOL’s circulating supply.

One Entity, Bigger Than the Rest

If Pantera’s proposal materializes, the newly formed Solana Co. would surpass the combined value of all existing corporate Solana treasuries.

This would consolidate what has so far been a fragmented effort into a single dominant entity.

The move could represent a major shift for Solana, potentially mirroring the role Strategy has played in Bitcoin’s corporate adoption.

However, concentrating such a large volume of tokens under one entity also raises concerns over centralization and systemic risk.

“The most important element of a DAT’s success is the long-term investment merit of the underlying token,” Pantera noted.

Solana Treasuries Heating Up

Just as Bitcoin and Ethereum treasuries have become hallmarks of institutional adoption, Solana is now drawing increasing corporate attention.

In a sign of accelerating momentum, U.S.-based medical device company Sharps Technology recently announced plans to raise $400 million through a PIPE deal to establish what it calls the “world’s largest” Solana treasury.

At the same time, major firms including Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are reportedly collaborating on a $1 billion Solana-focused treasury.

Their plan involves acquiring a public company and converting it into a dedicated Solana reserve as early as September.

Together, these developments underscore a growing appetite for Solana within corporate balance sheets, echoing the path taken by Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in previous cycles.

Top Picks for Solana

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Solana Logo
    Crypto
    Aug 26, 2025 | 9:32 AM UTC4 hours ago

    Solana (SOL) Price Signals Trouble – Risks Sliding Another 20%

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    Sharps Tech Plans $400M PIPE for Solana Treasury Build
    Crypto
    Aug 25, 2025 | 2:12 PM UTC23 hours ago

    Sharps Technology To Build ‘World’s Largest’ Solana Treasury with $400M PIPE Offering

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are reportedly preparing a $1 billion Solana treasury that could reshape institutional demand.
    Crypto
    Aug 25, 2025 | 12:15 PM UTCYesterday

    Crypto Giants Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin Eye $1B Solana Treasury Venture

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!