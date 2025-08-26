Trump Media and Crypto.com Team Up on $6.4B Deal To Build CRO Mega Treasury

In partnership with Crypto.com and Yorkville Acquisition, Trump Media Group is set to form the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, a digital asset treasury company focused on CRO.
The treasury firm aims to acquire $6.42 billion worth of CRO, the native token of the Cronos blockchain, marking the world’s most extensive corporate CRO treasury.
On Tuesday, Aug. 26, Trump Media Group announced that the new firm’s expected funding will include 6.3 billion CEO tokens, valued at over $1 billion.
Funding will also include $420 million in cash and a $5 billion credit line.
Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, noted that the project’s size will exceed CRO’s current market capitalization.
He added that, combined with share lock-ups by each party and the treasury’s validator strategy, the initiative represents a unique and compelling offering compared to other digital asset treasuries.
Following the completion of the business combination, Trump Media Group said its approach is designed to capture long-term value by allocating substantially all of the company’s cash reserves to acquiring CRO.
The strategy will prioritize yield-generating, ecosystem-aligned assets rather than traditional non-productive holdings, aiming to enhance capital efficiency.
Trump Media said this will “enhance capital efficiency” and “establish itself as a disciplined, long-term participant in the evolving digital asset landscape.”
A key plan component is establishing a validator node on the Cronos blockchain.
The companies said this will allow direct participation in the network’s security and governance while generating native staking rewards. These rewards will be reinvested to compound CRO holdings over time and help offset operational expenses.
The press release said the validator will be managed by a crypto-native team with deep expertise in the Cronos ecosystem.
Trump Media Group’s move reflects a broader trend of companies increasingly incorporating digital assets into their treasury management strategies.
Devin Nunes, chairman and CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, noted that financial markets are becoming increasingly digital.
“Companies of all sizes and sectors are strategically planning for the future by establishing digital asset treasuries anchored by assets that have created a comprehensive value proposition and are poised for even greater utility,” he added.
Solana has recently become a focus for institutional investors seeking exposure to high-yield digital assets.
A group of firms, including Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital, is reportedly raising $1 billion to establish the most extensive corporate treasury dedicated to Solana’s SOL token.
Meanwhile, companies such as BitMine and SharpLink Gaming have accumulated significant holdings of Ethereum.
Bitcoin continues to be a cornerstone of corporate digital asset strategies, with companies following strategies similar to Michael Saylor’s to accumulate billions of dollars worth of the asset.