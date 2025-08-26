Search
News
3 min read

Trump Media and Crypto.com Team Up on $6.4B Deal To Build CRO Mega Treasury

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Ryan James
Crypto.com Arena

Trump Media and Crypto.com Team Up on $6.4B Deal to Build CRO Mega Treasury | Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Key Takeaways
  • In partnership with Crypto.com and Yorkville Acquisition, Trump Media Group plans to acquire $6.42 billion worth of CRO.
  • The treasury is expected to be the world’s most extensive corporate CRO treasury.
  • Companies increasingly incorporate digital assets like CRO, Solana, Ethereum, and Bitcoin into their treasury strategies.

In partnership with Crypto.com and Yorkville Acquisition, Trump Media Group is set to form the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, a digital asset treasury company focused on CRO.

The treasury firm aims to acquire $6.42 billion worth of CRO, the native token of the Cronos blockchain, marking the world’s most extensive corporate CRO treasury.

Trump Media CRO Treasury

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, Trump Media Group announced that the new firm’s expected funding will include 6.3 billion CEO tokens, valued at over $1 billion.

Funding will also include $420 million in cash and a $5 billion credit line.

Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, noted that the project’s size will exceed CRO’s current market capitalization.

He added that, combined with share lock-ups by each party and the treasury’s validator strategy, the initiative represents a unique and compelling offering compared to other digital asset treasuries.

Focus on Yield-Generating Digital Assets

Following the completion of the business combination, Trump Media Group said its approach is designed to capture long-term value by allocating substantially all of the company’s cash reserves to acquiring CRO.

The strategy will prioritize yield-generating, ecosystem-aligned assets rather than traditional non-productive holdings, aiming to enhance capital efficiency.

Trump Media said this will “enhance capital efficiency” and “establish itself as a disciplined, long-term participant in the evolving digital asset landscape.”

A key plan component is establishing a validator node on the Cronos blockchain.

The companies said this will allow direct participation in the network’s security and governance while generating native staking rewards. These rewards will be reinvested to compound CRO holdings over time and help offset operational expenses.

The press release said the validator will be managed by a crypto-native team with deep expertise in the Cronos ecosystem.

Crypto Treasuries on the Rise

Trump Media Group’s move reflects a broader trend of companies increasingly incorporating digital assets into their treasury management strategies.

Devin Nunes, chairman and CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, noted that financial markets are becoming increasingly digital.

“Companies of all sizes and sectors are strategically planning for the future by establishing digital asset treasuries anchored by assets that have created a comprehensive value proposition and are poised for even greater utility,” he added.

Solana has recently become a focus for institutional investors seeking exposure to high-yield digital assets.

A group of firms, including Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital, is reportedly raising $1 billion to establish the most extensive corporate treasury dedicated to Solana’s SOL token.

Meanwhile, companies such as BitMine and SharpLink Gaming have accumulated significant holdings of Ethereum.

Bitcoin continues to be a cornerstone of corporate digital asset strategies, with companies following strategies similar to Michael Saylor’s to accumulate billions of dollars worth of the asset.

Top Picks for Solana

    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
