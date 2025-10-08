YZi Labs’ Billion-Dollar Push Aims To Turn BNB Into the Hub for AI, RWA, and On-Chain Payments

Key Takeaways
YZi Labs, the independent investment firm spun out of Binance Labs and founded by Changpeng Zhao (CZ), has announced a $1 billion Builder Fund aimed at expanding the BNB Chain ecosystem.
The fund marks one of the largest commitments yet to a single blockchain, positioning BNB to compete directly with Ethereum and other leading networks in emerging sectors.
Unlike traditional venture initiatives, YZi’s fund goes beyond capital injections.
Selected projects will gain access to technical mentorship, accelerator programs, and integrations with BNB’s 460 million-user ecosystem.
Early-stage builders can secure up to $500,000 in funding, alongside global exposure through hubs in New York, San Francisco, Dubai, and Singapore.
The initiative is designed to place BNB Chain at the center of next-generation digital infrastructure.
YZi Labs says the focus will fall on practical applications of blockchain in artificial intelligence, decentralized finance, real-world assets, decentralized science, payments, and wallets.
Ella Zhang, head of YZi Labs, described the fund as a way to foster “open systems that connect technology back to human progress.”
The statement reflects a broader strategy to align blockchain development with tangible real-world utility rather than speculation alone.
The timing underscores BNB Chain’s momentum. Its native token has surged more than 170% this year, with a 300% rally in the past three months pushing prices above $1,350.
At the same time, BNB’s total value locked (TVL) and active user base continue to climb, trailing only Ethereum in size.
The new fund echoes the success of Binance Labs’ early-stage investments, which backed now-household names like Polygon and The Sandbox.
With a $1 billion war chest, YZi Labs is hoping to repeat that formula, using capital and infrastructure to mint the next generation of ecosystem-defining projects.
Recent developments, such as the $100 million BNB treasury pledge from China Renaissance in August, have already strengthened BNB’s position by supporting airdrops, staking programs, and its deflationary tokenomics.
YZi Labs is now inviting new projects through platforms like ReachMe.io, calling for builders with bold ideas to join the push.
The fund also arrives at a critical juncture for crypto infrastructure.
As tokenization of real-world assets, AI integration, and decentralized financial rails gain traction, ecosystems with strong funding and regulatory adaptability stand to dominate.
BNB Chain’s pitch is speed and scalability at lower costs, an advantage YZi hopes will attract both developers and institutional players.
If the strategy pays off, the Builder Fund could cement BNB as the go-to platform for converging technologies and mass adoption, much like Ethereum did in the last cycle.