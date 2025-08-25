Search
Charles Hoskinson on Cardano Outperforming Bitcoin and the Wyoming Stablecoin

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Charles Hoskinson on ADA and stablecoins.

Cardano's Charles Hoskinson hosts another surprise AMA. | Rita Franca/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Cardano has outperformed Bitcoin over the past year.
  • Trump-backed World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin USD1 could be integrated onto Cardano and Midnight.
  • ADA is currently trading down 3.2% at $0.86 in the past 24 hours.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson isn’t shy about where he thinks the project stands today.

In a new AMA, he told the community that Cardano (ADA) is not only thriving but, by some measures, even outpacing Bitcoin (BTC).

He also used the moment to weigh in on U.S. stablecoin regulation, arguing that Washington could be doing far better in laying the groundwork for innovation.

Cardano Up

In another “Surprise AMA ,” Hoskison answers a myriad of questions, ranging from the Wyoming stablecoin project, Midnight, to ADA’s performance so far in 2025.

Citing Cardano’s “strong” governance, ecosystem, roadmap, major launches, and other wins such as the Midnight launch, Hoskinson claps back at those complaining about Cardano not breaking past its previous all-time high.

“We actually outperformed Bitcoin this year. Look it up. But that’s not good enough, is it, no,” Hoskinson quipped.

“We’ve gone from $0.25 to nearly a dollar in a reasonable period of time,” Hoskinson argued. “Even though the U.S. government was tweeting about it, the President was tweeting about it. But no, it’s not good enough — [expletive] those guys, you know, you should be $3 or else you’re a scam.”

Looking at the latest data, Bitcoin has gained 73% over the past year, whereas Cardano is up 125%.

Stablecoins

In addition, Hoskinson interestingly noted a strong chance that the Trump-backed World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) stablecoin will be integrated onto Midnight and Cardano.

He notes that recent regulatory revelations in the U.S., namely the GENIUS Act, may prove difficult, as “the Fed doesn’t know how to regulate GENIUS.”

The Cardano founder explains that it was tasked with regulating stablecoins without any statutory authority, with rulemaking responsibilities split across three agencies.

One user asked for his views on the launch of Wyoming’s state-backed stablecoin, the Frontier stablecoin. Hoskinson laughs in response, mocking it.

“They can’t even name it the Wyoming stablecoin.”

He goes on to posit that this is why government shouldn’t get involved in private industry. That said, he leaves it at that, whereas he has previously been very vocal about the development.

Hoskinson was critical of the project, which he believes snubbed Cardano and other highly capable blockchains, stating that its exclusion violated state procurement laws.

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell

