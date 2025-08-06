Search
Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Praises Airdrop for Privacy-Focused Passion Project, Midnight
3 min read

Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Praises Airdrop for Privacy-Focused Passion Project, Midnight

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Cardano founder's passion project comes to life.

Midnight airdrops 24 billion NIGHT tokens. | Credit: Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Midnight is airdropping 100% of its 24 billion token supply.
  • Users will have 25% of their allocation unlocked every 90 days for the next year.
  • Over 50% of the tokens have been allocated to ADA holders.

Charles Hoskinson’s privacy-centric passion project, Midnight (NIGHT), has finally rolled out its gigantic 24 billion token airdrop, in which over 32 million users are eligible to claim.

So far, over 250 million NIGHT tokens have been claimed across more than 11,000 redemptions.

NIGHT Airdrop

On August 5, 2025, the Midnight team opened up the claim portal for the Glacier Drop, officially commencing the first phase of the NIGHT token’s distribution.

Upon launch, over 33 million addresses across eight major blockchains, including Cardano, XRP Ledger, Solana, and Ethereum, were eligible to claim their free NIGHT tokens.

The team dropped 100% of its supply, a gigantic 24 billion NIGHT tokens, as part of the initiative.

Allocations have been split depending on which tokens the users were holding, though they are required to hold a minimum of $100 in the network’s native token to be eligible.

Half of the token supply (50%) has been allocated to ADA holders.

A further 20% goes to Bitcoin (BTC) holders, and the remaining 30% has been split amongst holders of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), Binance Coin (BNB), Avalanche (AVAX), and Basic Attention Token (BAT).

Cardano and Midnight founder, Hoskinson, highlighted that 250 million NIGHT had been claimed within the first 24 hours across 11,000 redemptions.

Following this, the “Scavenger Mine ” phase will collect and redistribute 100% of all unclaimed tokens from the Glacier Drop amongst core network constituents such as the Midnight Foundation and its on-chain Treasury.

Unclaimed tokens will also be allocated to the third phase, “Lost-and-Found”, which will give those who missed out on the Glacier Drop a chance to bag a smaller fraction of their original allocation.

How to Claim

To participate in Midnight’s NIGHT token airdrop, users are simply required to be holding at least $100 worth of their respective network’s native token in a non-staking, self-custody wallet.

This includes : MetaMask, Phantom, Trezor,  XRP Ledger, Brave, and the Blockchain.com wallet.

Users have until October 5, 2025, to make their claim.

They’ll have a lock-up period with a phased release schedule that will unlock 25% of the tokens every 90 days for a total of 360 days.

    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
