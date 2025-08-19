Search
Wyoming Leads the Way With First State-Issued Stablecoin for Real-World Use
Wyoming Leads the Way With First State-Issued Stablecoin for Real-World Use

Stablecoins set to proliferate in Wyoming.

Wyoming's stablecoin goes live. | Credit: George Rose/Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Wyoming is the first U.S. state to issue a state-backed stablecoin.
  • The FRNT stablecoin is interoperable across Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche Layer-1s, as well as Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base.
  • Interest generated by FRNT reserves will be paid out quarterly to Wyoming’s School Foundation.

The Wyoming Stable Token (WST) project is launching its pioneering, state-issued stablecoin on Avalanche after two years of development.

The news arrives as the U.S. passes pro-crypto legislation such as the GENIUS Act, which gives issuers the green light and a clear passage to launch dollar-backed stablecoins.

Wyoming’s Frontier Stable Token (FRNT)

As per a press release shared with CCN, the Wyoming Stable Token Commission has officially launched the mainnet of the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT) in collaboration with Avalanche and Rain.

It also explains that the FRNT token is fully collateralized by short-duration Treasury Bills, U.S. dollars, with a mandated 102% reserve.

It’s the first state-issued U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin to be issued in America, and can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. Anthony Apollo, Executive Director of the WST Commission, stated:

It highlights Avalanche’s sub-second finality, low fees, and “institutional ecosystem,” adding that FRNT is designed for citizen and enterprise-level payments. It’s cross-chain interoperable and built for DeFi, as well as “future government-to-citizen” uses such as tax refunds and real-time aid.

A New Era

The WST project started in 2023, and its mainnet launch comes shortly after the nation passed the GENIUS Act in July 2025, a sweeping piece of pro-crypto stablecoin legislation that gives issuers, operators, and participants a clear playbook to follow.

“In addition to regulation, public entities now have a model for innovation that can make government processes significantly more efficient. From paying vendors in seconds to enabling tax refunds and social benefits on-chain, FRNT brings state action into the programmable era.”

FRNT relished some early success in public sector applications, which it leveraged for real-time contractor payments using a Wyoming-based protocol, Hashfire.

Ava Labs President, John Wu, said the launch is the first of its kind in the U.S. and proves that “blockchain-powered government can be efficient, transparent, and designed for public good.”

The Cardano Snub

That said, the project has already seen some controversy.

In the lead-up to launch, the WST had tabled several major blockchains during its selection process.

Those who made the final cut were Solana, Stellar, Ethereum, and Avalanche. This included Layer-2 networks such as Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base.

Cardano founder and Wyoming resident, Charles Hoskinson, voiced his concern with the commission’s procurement process, as Cardano, Ripple, or other high-utility chains like Algorand didn’t meet the commission’s specific chain requirements.

He argued this violated specific state laws and hinted at legal action, though nothing has come of this yet.

