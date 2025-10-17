Bitcoin vs Gold: ChatGPT Shares Its Take on the Ultimate Store of Value

There was a time when Bitcoin’s rise seemed unstoppable, when every surge above a new threshold reignited dreams of “digital gold” overtaking the real thing.
Now nearing the end of 2025, that exciting narrative feels increasingly distant.
Gold has reclaimed the spotlight in a significant way, recently surpassing a market capitalization of $30 trillion, while Bitcoin sits at around $1.8 trillion.
To put this into perspective, for Bitcoin to take the crown, it would need to grow by a fifteen-fold rally.
So, could Bitcoin ever bridge that gap? Or has gold’s dominance become unshakable?
To find out, CCN asked OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Elon Musk’s Grok for their takes.
ChatGPT remains optimistic about Bitcoin’s long-term prospects.
“Bitcoin’s scarcity remains one of its strongest features,” it said. “With only 21 million coins ever to exist, its deflationary design sets it apart in an era of endless money printing.”
According to the AI, macroeconomic factors could eventually redirect capital back toward Bitcoin.
“Gold is thriving on fear,” ChatGPT explained. “But Bitcoin thrives on frustration — frustration with outdated systems that no longer serve the digital economy. That dynamic hasn’t gone away.”
Asked whether Bitcoin could ever match gold’s $30 trillion market value, ChatGPT struck a measured tone:
“It’s improbable in the near term, but not impossible in the long run. If Bitcoin continues evolving as a global settlement network, the path to parity becomes less about speculation — and more about utility.”
Grok, Elon Musk’s AI assistant, was far less forgiving.
“The fantasy of Bitcoin catching gold misunderstands what gold represents,” Grok said. “Gold isn’t an asset class — it’s civilization’s oldest safety mechanism.”
The bot argued that Bitcoin’s volatility undermines its potential to become more than just a cryptocurrency.
“When markets panic, people don’t seek 10% intraday swings,” it said. “They want predictability — and that’s gold’s entire brand.”
Asked about Bitcoin’s odds of reaching $1 million, Grok replied bluntly:
“Could it happen? Maybe. But every cycle makes that dream feel more like nostalgia than analysis.”
CCN analyst Victor Olanrewaju believes the divergence between gold and Bitcoin reflects broader market psychology.
“Rising economic uncertainty, ballooning government debt, and the ongoing U.S. government shutdown have amplified fears about fiscal stability,” he wrote in his analysis.
He added: “As a result, investors are flocking to gold as a hedge against the growing possibility of economic strain.”
At the time of reporting, Bitcoin is trading at $105,445, according to CoinMarketCap.
Olanrewaju said that Bitcoin would need to attract the “same kind of institutional liquidity flowing into gold” to “stage a rebound.”
In this bullish scenario, Olanrewaju said BTC’s price might rally toward $126,234, “reclaiming lost ground and reigniting bullish sentiment across the market.”
However, if the current trend continues, gold’s price will “likely inch closer to $5,000 before the year ends,” he said.