Bitcoin vs Gold: ChatGPT Shares Its Take on the Ultimate Store of Value
4 min read

Bitcoin vs Gold: ChatGPT Shares Its Take on the Ultimate Store of Value

Kurt Robson
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Ryan James
We asked ChatGPT if Bitcoin’s dream of overtaking gold as “digital gold” is fading as gold’s market cap hits $30 trillion.

ChatGPT remains optimistic about Bitcoin’s long-term prospects. | Source: Image generated using Gemini

Key Takeaways
  • Gold’s market capitalization has surged to around $30 trillion, driven by central bank buying and global uncertainty.
  • ChatGPT has remained optimistic about Bitcoin’s potential despite the rally of gold.
  • However, CCN’s analysis suggests investors are seeking safety, which doesn’t bode well for Bitcoin.

There was a time when Bitcoin’s rise seemed unstoppable, when every surge above a new threshold reignited dreams of “digital gold” overtaking the real thing.

Now nearing the end of 2025, that exciting narrative feels increasingly distant.

Gold has reclaimed the spotlight in a significant way, recently surpassing a market capitalization of $30 trillion, while Bitcoin sits at around $1.8 trillion.

To put this into perspective, for Bitcoin to take the crown, it would need to grow by a fifteen-fold rally.

So, could Bitcoin ever bridge that gap? Or has gold’s dominance become unshakable?

To find out, CCN asked OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Elon Musk’s Grok for their takes.

ChatGPT’s Case for Bitcoin

ChatGPT remains optimistic about Bitcoin’s long-term prospects.

“Bitcoin’s scarcity remains one of its strongest features,” it said. “With only 21 million coins ever to exist, its deflationary design sets it apart in an era of endless money printing.”

According to the AI, macroeconomic factors could eventually redirect capital back toward Bitcoin.

“Gold is thriving on fear,” ChatGPT explained. “But Bitcoin thrives on frustration — frustration with outdated systems that no longer serve the digital economy. That dynamic hasn’t gone away.”

Asked whether Bitcoin could ever match gold’s $30 trillion market value, ChatGPT struck a measured tone:

“It’s improbable in the near term, but not impossible in the long run. If Bitcoin continues evolving as a global settlement network, the path to parity becomes less about speculation — and more about utility.”

Grok Says Bitcoin’s Moment Has Passed

Grok, Elon Musk’s AI assistant, was far less forgiving.

“The fantasy of Bitcoin catching gold misunderstands what gold represents,” Grok said. “Gold isn’t an asset class — it’s civilization’s oldest safety mechanism.”

The bot argued that Bitcoin’s volatility undermines its potential to become more than just a cryptocurrency.

“When markets panic, people don’t seek 10% intraday swings,” it said. “They want predictability — and that’s gold’s entire brand.”

Asked about Bitcoin’s odds of reaching $1 million, Grok replied bluntly:

“Could it happen? Maybe. But every cycle makes that dream feel more like nostalgia than analysis.”

CCN’s Reality Check

CCN analyst Victor Olanrewaju believes the divergence between gold and Bitcoin reflects broader market psychology.

“Rising economic uncertainty, ballooning government debt, and the ongoing U.S. government shutdown have amplified fears about fiscal stability,” he wrote in his analysis.

He added: “As a result, investors are flocking to gold as a hedge against the growing possibility of economic strain.”

At the time of reporting, Bitcoin is trading at $105,445, according to CoinMarketCap. 

Olanrewaju said that Bitcoin would need to attract the “same kind of institutional liquidity flowing into gold” to “stage a rebound.”

In this bullish scenario, Olanrewaju said BTC’s price might rally toward $126,234, “reclaiming lost ground and reigniting bullish sentiment across the market.”

However, if the current trend continues, gold’s price will “likely inch closer to $5,000 before the year ends,” he said.

    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
