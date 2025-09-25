BlackRock CEO Reveals Michael Saylor Advised the Firm When MSTR ‘Was in the Teens’

Key Takeaways

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has discussed Michael Saylor’s deep-rooted belief in Bitcoin.

Strategy’s stock price has climbed significantly since it started investing in Bitcoin in 2020.

While Saylor is known for always being bullish on Bitcoin, Fink has also come around to the cryptocurrency.

In a recent appearance , BlackRock CEO Larry Fink recalled a time when Michael Saylor visited his office to promote Bitcoin “when his stock was in the teens.”

The last time MSTR traded below $20 (split-adjusted) was October 2020, just a few months after the company bought its first BTC.

Michael Saylor, the Perennial Bitcoin Bull

In recent years, Saylor has emerged as one of Bitcoin’s most ardent advocates.

Although in 2013 he predicted the cryptocurrency’s days were numbered, by 2020, Saylor had fully orange-pilled, and was ready to turn his company into the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder.

Looking back to when MicroStrategy first pioneered the Bitcoin treasury playbook, Fink remembered how Saylor was “a huge believer and it transformed his company.”

Since then, Saylor hasn’t looked back, and MicroStrategy, now known simply as Strategy, has continued to accumulate BTC, through bull and bear markets.

He has consistently predicted extraordinary growth for Bitcoin, including a long-term forecast of $13 million per coin by 2045. But these days, Saylor isn’t alone in his lofty predictions.

Larry Fink: Bitcoin Could Hit $700 Thousand

Like Saylor, Fink, who oversees $12 trillion in assets at BlackRock, is a Bitcoin convert, and has expressed optimism about its future price.

In an interview in January, he said that if even a small allocation of 2–5% became the norm for investment portfolios, the cryptocurrency could reach $700,000.

And while he stopped short of Saylor’s full throated advocacy, stating “I’m not promoting it by the way,” Fink acknowledged that major investors like sovereign wealth funds were starting to get involved in crypto.