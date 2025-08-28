Search
News
3 min read

Trump-Linked Bitcoin Miner American Bitcoin on Track for September Nasdaq Debut

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
American Bitcoin prepares for public listing.

American Bitcoin eyes September Nasdaq listing (in image: Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr.) | Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • American Bitcoin is a new crypto mining/treasury firm backed by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.
  • Hut 8 will own 80% of the firm.
  • The brothers are currently travelling in Hong Kong and Japan to secure more crypto assets for American Bitcoin’s treasury.

A Bitcoin (BTC) mining venture backed by Eric and Donald Trump Jr. is on track to go public and start trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange in September, but it’s skipping the initial public offering (IPO).

American Bitcoin

According to reports , the Trump-son-backed BTC miner, American Bitcoin, will finalize its merger with Gryphon Digital Mining and form a new entity that will operate under the former’s name.

Hut 8, a Miami-based mining firm that has an 80% stake in American Bitcoin, says the merger is expected to be finalized soon, and anticipates trading to begin as early as September.

The Trump brothers, alongside Hut 8, will hold a combined 98% of the new merged entity, which will trade under the ticker ABTC.

Anchor shareholders for the listing have also been secured, notably with participation from the co-founders of the Gemini crypto exchange, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss.

Merger Over IPO

Interestingly, the move to launch via a merger, instead of the typical IPO, was a strategic decision.

Hut 8 CEO and co-founder, Asher Genoot, explained that they saw more financing advantages with an existing company “that already had access to different financing too.”

He adds that American Bitcoin could acquire stakes in firms outside of the U.S. to offer broader access to publicly listed BTC assets. He notes:

“Right now it’s very early. So we haven’t been committed to anything.”

At present, the Trump brothers are in Hong Kong, shopping for digital assets to integrate into their treasury.

This also includes a trip to Japan, which will see them attend an event of Metaplanet, the nation’s leading Bitcoin treasury firm.

