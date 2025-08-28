Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / The Sandbox Cuts 50% Staff as Firms Flee Metaverse
News
3 min read

The Sandbox Cuts 50% Staff as Firms Flee Metaverse

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Insha Zia
The Sandbox, the blockchain-based metaverse giant, is reportedly cutting half of its staff in a major restructuring.

The Sandbox, the blockchain-based metaverse giant, is reportedly cutting half of its staff in a major restructuring. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Over half of The Sandbox’s 250 employees are being laid off.
  • Co-founders Arthur Madrid and Sébastien Borget are stepping back from day-to-day management.
  • The Sandbox is shifting away from a pure metaverse focus toward broader Web3 initiatives.

The Sandbox, the blockchain-based metaverse platform, is reportedly cutting half of its staff in a major restructuring, according to Big Whale.

It comes as co-founders Arthur Madrid and Sébastien Borget have reportedly stepped back from day-to-day management, with Animoca Brands executive Robby Yung taking over as CEO.

Our Top Crypto Sports Betting Partners:
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Jackbit

Jackbit
promotions
100% of the first bet amount back + Rakeback up to 30% + 100 Freespins
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 12
Claim Offer
Vave

Vave
promotions
100% up to 4 BTC + 100FS
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 85
Claim Offer
TrustDice

TrustDice
promotions
Up to 90000 USD Welcome Package + 25 Free Spins
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Litecoin Tether Dogecoin 4
Claim Offer

Major Staff Cuts In Sandbox Metaverse

According to the report from Big Whale , over half of the roughly 250 employees counted at the start of 2025 are expected to be impacted, making up approximately half of the workforce.

Staff across teams based in Argentina, Uruguay, South Korea, Thailand, and Turkey will reportedly be affected.

An office in Lyon, France, will also be closing.

The restructuring is reportedly being framed internally as a decision based on new technology that has allowed for a smaller team.

Leadership Shake-Up

Animoca has reportedly removed Madrid and Borget from the day-to-day leadership of the company.

Borget is expected to focus on representing the platform externally, with Madrid assuming a non-executive chairman role.

Borget told Big Whale: “I remain the person who best represents The Sandbox globally.”

A Move From the Metaverse

The Sandbox is also reportedly moving away from a pure metaverse focus, exploring broader Web3 initiatives.

Plans are said to include a memecoin launch platform built on the Base blockchain.

An investor told the publication the pivot is in response to market pressures, stating: “The context has evolved and the project has to evolve.”

Metaverse funding and revenue have slowed considerably since their peak in 2021.

In the first quarter of 2025, Meta’s Reality Labs division reported another $4.2 billion in losses.

Meta’s Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Bosworth, said in February that 2025 was the most pivotal year yet to prove the viability of the metaverse.

In a leaked internal memo obtained by Business Insider, Bosworth added that the year was the “most critical” to determine whether the metaverse would be remembered as a visionary feat or a legendary misadventure.

“We need to drive sales, retention, and engagement across the board but especially in mixed reality,” he wrote in an internal work forum.

“And Horizon Worlds on mobile absolutely has to break out for our long-term plans to have a chance. If you don’t feel the weight of history on you, then you aren’t paying attention.”

Trusted Partners with Special Offers
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Virtual gambling is undergoing a significant transformation as more users explore crypto casinos in blockchain-powered metaverse platforms.
    Crypto
    July 13, 2025 3:02 PM

    Betting in the Metaverse: Are Virtual Worlds the Next Crypto Casino?

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Tim Sweeney Doubles Down on Fortnite as the True Path to the Metaverse
    Technology
    May 1, 2025 2:05 PM

    Tim Sweeney Claims VR and Crypto Not Needed to Build Metaverse, Says Fortnite is ‘Core Essence’ of Vision

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Scene from the sandbox
    May 21, 2024 7:55 PM

    Metaverse Reborn With BTC? Sandbox Owner Animoca Brands “Comes to Bitcoin”

    James Morales
    James Morales
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!