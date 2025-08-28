The Sandbox Cuts 50% Staff as Firms Flee Metaverse

Key Takeaways

Over half of The Sandbox’s 250 employees are being laid off.

Co-founders Arthur Madrid and Sébastien Borget are stepping back from day-to-day management.

The Sandbox is shifting away from a pure metaverse focus toward broader Web3 initiatives.

The Sandbox, the blockchain-based metaverse platform, is reportedly cutting half of its staff in a major restructuring, according to Big Whale.

It comes as co-founders Arthur Madrid and Sébastien Borget have reportedly stepped back from day-to-day management, with Animoca Brands executive Robby Yung taking over as CEO.

Major Staff Cuts In Sandbox Metaverse

According to the report from Big Whale , over half of the roughly 250 employees counted at the start of 2025 are expected to be impacted, making up approximately half of the workforce.

Staff across teams based in Argentina, Uruguay, South Korea, Thailand, and Turkey will reportedly be affected.

An office in Lyon, France, will also be closing.

The restructuring is reportedly being framed internally as a decision based on new technology that has allowed for a smaller team.

Leadership Shake-Up

Animoca has reportedly removed Madrid and Borget from the day-to-day leadership of the company.

Borget is expected to focus on representing the platform externally, with Madrid assuming a non-executive chairman role.

Borget told Big Whale: “I remain the person who best represents The Sandbox globally.”

A Move From the Metaverse

The Sandbox is also reportedly moving away from a pure metaverse focus, exploring broader Web3 initiatives.

Plans are said to include a memecoin launch platform built on the Base blockchain.

An investor told the publication the pivot is in response to market pressures, stating: “The context has evolved and the project has to evolve.”

Metaverse funding and revenue have slowed considerably since their peak in 2021.

In the first quarter of 2025, Meta’s Reality Labs division reported another $4.2 billion in losses.

Meta’s Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Bosworth, said in February that 2025 was the most pivotal year yet to prove the viability of the metaverse.

In a leaked internal memo obtained by Business Insider, Bosworth added that the year was the “most critical” to determine whether the metaverse would be remembered as a visionary feat or a legendary misadventure.

“We need to drive sales, retention, and engagement across the board but especially in mixed reality,” he wrote in an internal work forum. “And Horizon Worlds on mobile absolutely has to break out for our long-term plans to have a chance. If you don’t feel the weight of history on you, then you aren’t paying attention.”