Bitcoin ETFs Gain $300M as Investors Pull Back From Ethereum Funds

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Bitcoin ETF inflows return to form.

Another $300 million flows into BTC ETFs. | Credit: Matthew Bolt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

  • U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs command $145.25 billion in total net assets, representing 6.5% of BTC’s market cap.
  • Investors are reallocating funds from ETH back into BTC ahead of macroeconomic changes in the United States.
  • U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs hold $29.21 billion in total  net assets, or 5.42% of ETH’s market cap,

Millions of dollars are pouring back into U.S. spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) after a brief month of outflows in hopes of favorable moves from the Federal Reserve.

Now, after momentarily dominating inflows, Ethereum (ETH) funds are feeling the pinch.

Bitcoin ETFs

As per SoSoValue data, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs tallied $301.32 million in daily total net inflows on Sept. 3.

This brings the week’s total to $634.09 million, following Monday’s $332.76 million in net inflows.

The heightened action comes as investors anticipate the  Fed lowering borrowing costs later this month. They also hope for two rate cuts by the end of this year.

Bitcoin ETF daily inflows/outflows.
Bitcoin ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

The week prior, funds had garnered $440.71 million, but had lost $1.17 billion during the week ending Aug. 22.

Overall, August was the third-worst-performing month for BTC ETFs, which shed $751.12 million in monthly net outflows.

February remains the worst with $3.56 billion in monthly outflows, followed by March’s $767.91 million.

August’s losses were a small loss for funds as they had raked in $18.82 billion between April and July 2025.

This shift came as investors increasingly turned their attention to Ethereum ETFs, which, up until recently, were winning big.

Ethereum ETFs

According to SoSoValue, Ethereum ETFs recorded $38.24 million in daily net outflows, bringing this week’s total to $173.61 million so far.

It also marks a third consecutive day of outflows, which have now reached $338.25 million.

Ethereum ETF daily inflows/outflows.
Ethereum ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

Last week, Ethereum funds ended August with $1.08 billion in weekly total net inflows, bringing the month’s total to a sturdy $3.87 billion.

It’s their second-best-performing month of the year following July’s $5.43 billion, and beats June’s $1.16 billion.

A three-month multi-billion run was likely to run out of steam at some point, and following BTC’s massive correction below $110,000, attention is peeling away from ETH ETFs once again, though not as significantly as before.

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye.
