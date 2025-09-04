Bitcoin ETFs Gain $300M as Investors Pull Back From Ethereum Funds

Millions of dollars are pouring back into U.S. spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) after a brief month of outflows in hopes of favorable moves from the Federal Reserve.
Now, after momentarily dominating inflows, Ethereum (ETH) funds are feeling the pinch.
As per SoSoValue data, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs tallied $301.32 million in daily total net inflows on Sept. 3.
This brings the week’s total to $634.09 million, following Monday’s $332.76 million in net inflows.
The heightened action comes as investors anticipate the Fed lowering borrowing costs later this month. They also hope for two rate cuts by the end of this year.
The week prior, funds had garnered $440.71 million, but had lost $1.17 billion during the week ending Aug. 22.
Overall, August was the third-worst-performing month for BTC ETFs, which shed $751.12 million in monthly net outflows.
February remains the worst with $3.56 billion in monthly outflows, followed by March’s $767.91 million.
August’s losses were a small loss for funds as they had raked in $18.82 billion between April and July 2025.
This shift came as investors increasingly turned their attention to Ethereum ETFs, which, up until recently, were winning big.
According to SoSoValue, Ethereum ETFs recorded $38.24 million in daily net outflows, bringing this week’s total to $173.61 million so far.
It also marks a third consecutive day of outflows, which have now reached $338.25 million.
Last week, Ethereum funds ended August with $1.08 billion in weekly total net inflows, bringing the month’s total to a sturdy $3.87 billion.
It’s their second-best-performing month of the year following July’s $5.43 billion, and beats June’s $1.16 billion.
A three-month multi-billion run was likely to run out of steam at some point, and following BTC’s massive correction below $110,000, attention is peeling away from ETH ETFs once again, though not as significantly as before.