NFL ALL DAY Autographed Collection Bites Back at Sports Memorabilia Counterfeit
3 min read

NFL ALL DAY Autographed Collection Bites Back at Sports Memorabilia Counterfeit

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
The NFL, Web3, and sports fans come together.

NFL ALL DAY rolls out new collectibles and fan perks. | Credit: Stacy Revere/Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • The latest autographed collection from NFL ALL DAY offers a novel solution to memorabilia counterfeiting.
  • NFL ALL DAY will also now distribute digital collectibles to fans during real-life games.
  • NFT utility in Web3 gaming and SportsFi continues to increase.

Web3 sports gaming and non-fungible token (NFT) platform NFL ALL DAY is ramping up efforts to deliver value to sports fans with the launch of a new autographed collection aimed at tackling counterfeiting.

While hype-driven “overpriced JPEG” NFT projects may have faded, digital collectibles tied to real utility—such as games and fan experiences—continue to find traction like never before.

NFL Collectibles

NFL ALL DAY is breaking new ground by releasing the league’s first autographed digital video collectibles, according to a press release shared with CCN.

The debut “Signature Edition Moments” series will feature signatures from top rookies, including Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, and Cam Ward.

Fans will be able to use these collectibles across three game modes, where NFL highlights become part of weekly competitions with prizes such as ALL DAY packs, tickets to live games, and player meet-and-greets.

NFL ALL DAY is also partnering with several clubs—including the New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, and Jacksonville Jaguars—to distribute free digital collectibles directly in stadiums, with moments captured from live games.

Authenticity

Counterfeit sports memorabilia, particularly autographed items, remains a lucrative business for scammers, generating hundreds of millions of dollars annually .

NFL ALL DAY’s latest release aims to address that problem, with each autograph marketed as “verifiably scarce and authenticated” in partnership with the NFL Players Association.

Still, the question of validity and authenticity is not always straightforward when partnerships between major franchises, brands, and distributors are less than clear.

One recent example is the now-settled dispute between Nike and StockX.

Nike sued the resale platform, accusing it of trademark infringement after StockX sold NFTs tied to Nike sneakers, which were also linked to physical products.

While StockX maintained the goods were 100% authentic, a judge ruled otherwise.

The case highlights the fragility of hybrid NFT/physical good models when brands and IPs lack solid partnerships.

It’s also a small sign that the industry is maturing.

As NFTs and digital collectibles continue to increase their utility overall, novel methods and practices will emerge and test the ethical/legal boundaries of the present day.

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye.
