Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Bakkt’s ‘Fresh Start’ Due Amid Bitcoin Treasury Pivot and Restructuring
News
3 min read

Bakkt’s ‘Fresh Start’ Due Amid Bitcoin Treasury Pivot and Restructuring

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Bakkt now a 'buy' according to market analysts.

Bakkt could be on the road to recover. | Credit: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • The BKKT stock is now a “buy” with a $13 target, according to a Benchmark analyst.
  • Bakkt is set to launch a Bitcoin treasury strategy after acquiring and rebranding a Japanese firm.
  • BKKT has been trading up 5.16% in the past 24 hours but down over 64% YTD.

Bakkt, an embattled digital asset management and investment firm that was once a heavyweight in the crypto industry, may finally have all the pieces it needs to break from its downward spiral and become attractive to investors once more.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
CEX.IO

CEX.IO
promotions
Receive 250 USDT in trading fee balance
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 267
Claim Offer
Uniswap V2

Uniswap V2
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Ethereum Tether Beam USD Coin Autonolas 45
Claim Offer

Bakkt to Business

Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer has given Bakkt (BKKT) a Buy rating and a $13 price target.

In a note shared with investors, he explained that the firm is “poised for a fresh start” following months of restructuring.

Now, Bakkt is refocusing its “brokerage-in-a-box” solution and is poised to follow the latest trend in institutional crypto adoption by launching a Bitcoin treasury strategy.

Furthermore, it’ll also position itself as an infrastructure provider with a stablecoin payments initiative.

This, Palmer says, has “streamlined its focus and reset its growth trajectory.”

The news comes just a month after Bakkt purchased 30% of the Japanese firm, Mrusho Hotta, which will rebrand to Bitcoin JP and become a Bitcoin treasury firm.

In July, Bakkt announced intentions to raise $1 billion through equity and debt offerings to fund its BTC acquisition strategy.

Market Response

After a rocky start to the year, which saw Bakkt’s largest partners pull out and Donald Trump’s media company pass up on buying it, it appears that Bakkt is finally on the right course.

Ultimately, the news has served Bakkt well, at least in the short term, as its stock, BKKT, closed yesterday up 5.16% at $8.96.

Unfortunately, this remains a far cry away from obscene 2021 highs of over $1060.

At the end of 2024, the price leapt above $50 before continuing to tumble below $10.

Now adorning a bullish ‘Buy’ signal, pre-sale trading has reached $9.04.

Top Picks for Bitcoin
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    ETH BTC
    Crypto
    Sep 09, 2025 | 9:02 AM UTC2 hours ago

    Will Ethereum Flip Bitcoin? Here’s What ChatGPT is Saying

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    Through various business ventures, the three Trump sons—Donald Jr., Eric and Barron—are increasingly involved in crypto.
    Crypto
    Sep 09, 2025 | 9:17 AM UTC2 hours ago

    Eric Trump Urges Asia to Lead Crypto Adoption, Says Korea ‘Doing it the Best’

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin adoption by purchasing 21 BTC.
    Bitcoin (BTC)
    Sep 08, 2025 | 2:47 PM UTC21 hours ago

    El Salvador, Metaplanet, and Strategy Stockpile Bitcoin Ahead of Pivotal Week

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!