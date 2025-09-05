Sora Ventures Rolls Out $1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund To Support Asia’s Biggest Corporate Bitcoin Holders

Key Takeaways

Sora Ventures intends to create a $1 billion BTC treasury fund in the next 6 months.

The firm partnered with Metaplanet and several other firms to implement the Strategy (MicroStrategy) investment model.

Ethereum and other altcoins are being tapped for crypto treasuries.

Sora Ventures, the brains behind Metaplanet’s wildly successful Bitcoin (BTC) treasury strategy, has announced plans to establish a gigantic $1 billion BTC treasury fund to fuel institutional adoption in Asia.

A Bitcoin Hub

Sora Ventures has announced during the Taipei Blockchain Week that it intends to establish Asia’s first $1 billion Bitcoin reserve, which is designed to support other BTC treasuries in the region.

So far, it has secured $200 million in investment, and intends to reach the $1 billion figure in the next six months.

The model operates slightly differently from the typical treasury in that it’s a pooled, institutional-scale asset management strategy. It’s designed to support firms and foster the creation of more BTC treasuries.

In February 2025, the firm launched a $150 million fund to advance BTC treasury strategies for listed firms in Asia.

Institutional Boom

Japan’s leading BTC treasury, Metaplanet, is one of Sora’s success stories .

It has risen to become one of the biggest BTC treasuries in the world after partnering with Sora Ventures to implement the playbook initiated by Michael Saylor’s firm, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy).

This has seen Metaplanet rise from an obscure budget hotelier to one of the world’s most influential entities in crypto since April 2024.

It’s caught on like a wildfire, as a growing number of firms around the world are adopting the model in 2025, and has spread to altcoins such as Ethereum.

Evidently, crypto’s institutional appeal is reaching a fever pitch, and over the next couple of years, the number of publicly listed entities adopting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other tokens as reserve assets will increase.