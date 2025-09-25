Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Australia’s Proposed Crypto Regulation Includes $16.5M Penalties for Breaches
News
3 min read

Australia’s Proposed Crypto Regulation Includes $16.5M Penalties for Breaches

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Australia's newly proposed crypto regulation could see digital asset platforms hit with fines of up to $16.5 million.

Australia's newly proposed crypto regulation could see digital asset platforms hit with fines of up to $16.5 million. | Credit: Pexels.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Crypto exchanges in Australia will now be required to obtain a financial services license under newly proposed regulations.
  • Non-compliant platforms face fines of up to $16.5 million or 10% of annual turnover.
  • Major players like Coinbase and CloudTech Group have welcomed the reform.

Australia’s newly proposed crypto regulation could see digital asset platforms hit with fines of up to $16.5 million for companies that fail to comply.

The new regulation would bring crypto exchanges under the Corporations Act by introducing two new financial product categories, digital asset platforms and tokenized custody platforms.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 154
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 230
Claim Offer
Coinbase

Coinbase
promotions
Earn $10 in Ethereum (ETH) when you stake $100 in ETH for the first time, up to $30 in rewards
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 578
Claim Offer

Australia’s New Crypto Regulations

Under the new plan, providers will be required to obtain an Australian financial services licence and demonstrate that they operate “efficiently, honestly and fairly,” according to Bloomberg .

The rules also enforce a ban on misleading conduct and unfair contracts, while mandating stronger transparency for both consumers.

Severe sanctions have also been proposed for non-compliance, as platforms could now face fines of up to $16.5 million or up to 10% of annual turnover.

However, smaller operators will be exempt if they hold less than $5,000 per customer or process under $10 million in transactions annually.

The government said this mirrors exemptions for traditional financial products.

Assistant Treasurer Daniel Mulino said the proposed regime is designed to weed out bad actors while supporting legitimate businesses.

“This is about giving businesses certainty and consumers confidence,” he said.

“The final legislation will introduce a new framework for digital asset businesses in Australia.”

The exposure draft is open for consultation until 24 October, after which the government will refine the bill.

Assistant Minister for the Digital Economy Andrew Charlton claimed the regulation would aid Australia in becoming “a world leader in digital assets.”

Industry Reaction

The move has been broadly welcomed by exchanges and blockchain firms.

Coinbase’s Asia-Pacific managing director, John O’Loghlen, called the bill a “meaningful step” that could boost trust and growth.

“Clear, fit-for-purpose regulation will support economic growth, increase choice for consumers, and ensure Australia remains competitive globally,” he said.

Meanwhile, Many Jiang of CloudTech Group described the proposal as a “defining” moment for the sector, which she said has long been “constrained by regulatory uncertainty.”

Jiang argued that mainstream adoption and institutional investment would accelerate under a clearer framework.

Stablecoin Exemptions

Separately, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is moving to expand exemptions for intermediaries dealing in stablecoins.

It has proposed adding AUDF, issued by Forte Securities Australia, to the list of tokens that can be distributed without separate licensing.

Forte Tech Solutions, the firm behind AUDF, has also been tapped for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s pilot program Project Acacia.

The company’s chief operating officer Paula Gregory said its inclusion highlighting its mission of “advancing the next phase of digital finance in Australia.”

Top Trending Crypto Articles
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Ethereum Logo
    Crypto
    August 22, 2025 7:32 AM

    ‘It’s Going Higher’ Arthur Hayes Doubles Down as Ethereum Finds Its Footing

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    ASTER crypto price news
    Crypto
    Sep 18, 2025 | 10:32 AM UTC7 days ago

    Aster (ASTER) Price Explodes 400% After Airdrop Distribution, Backed by Binance CZ Shoutout

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    The governments of the U.K. and the U.S. have agreed to establish a new “Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future.”
    Crypto
    Sep 23, 2025 | 2:32 PM UTC2 days ago

    US–UK Transatlantic Taskforce Launches Ahead of FCA’s October Crypto ETN Access

    James Morales
    James Morales
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!