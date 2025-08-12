Altseason Momentum Pushes July CEX Spot Volume Up 62%, Derivatives Up 31

Key Takeaways

Major crypto exchanges saw a sharp spike in trading activity in July compared to June.

BitMart’s spot volume jumped 143%, while Coinbase recorded a 79% increase.

The surge in CEX volumes reflects retail traders piling into the altseason frenzy.

As altseason heats up, centralized exchange (CEX) activity has surged — and July’s numbers prove it.

Fresh data shows CEX trading volumes soared more than 62% month-over-month in July, while derivatives volumes climbed 31%.

July’s Big CEX Breakout

July was a turning point for CEXs. Riding the altseason wave, trading volumes on major platforms skyrocketed.

BitMart led the pack with a massive 143% surge in spot trading volume. Upbit wasn’t far behind at +141%, while Coinbase jumped 79% and OKX climbed 49%.

Derivatives saw a similar boost — KuCoin rose 71%, Bitget 57%, and Crypto.com 51%, with HTX (+33%) and OKX (+30%) rounding out the list.

Website traffic also ticked higher, up 16% overall from June. HTX led with an eye-popping +85% traffic surge, followed by Bitfinex (+47%) and Kraken (+42%).

At the bottom end, BitMart saw no traffic change, OKX was up just 1%, and Crypto.com only 2%.

Bulls Take the Wheel

July didn’t just bring volume, it brought momentum. Bitcoin (BTC) cooled off after topping $123,000, but altcoins stole the spotlight.

Ethereum (ETH) broke out in spectacular fashion, smashing through $3,000, then $4,000, to hit $4,317 — just 12% shy of its all-time high.

Backers believe surging demand from ETH treasury companies, strong ETF inflows, and fresh retail buying could send ETH to new highs as soon as August.

Other top-10 altcoins also lit up the charts. Binance’s BNB broke $850 for the first time, XRP set a new record above $3.80, and several others hit fresh peaks.

The altseason index dipped 30% from its July high of 60% in early August, but with bullish momentum building again in the second week, sentiment may be gearing up for another leg higher.