Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Altseason Momentum Pushes July CEX Spot Volume Up 62%, Derivatives Up 31
News
8 min read

Altseason Momentum Pushes July CEX Spot Volume Up 62%, Derivatives Up 31

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Trading volumes on major crypto exchanges surged in July as altseason momentum fueled a wave of retail activity.

Trading volumes on major crypto exchanges surged in July as altseason momentum fueled a wave of retail activity. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • Major crypto exchanges saw a sharp spike in trading activity in July compared to June.
  • BitMart’s spot volume jumped 143%, while Coinbase recorded a 79% increase.
  • The surge in CEX volumes reflects retail traders piling into the altseason frenzy.

As altseason heats up, centralized exchange (CEX) activity has surged — and July’s numbers prove it.

Fresh data shows CEX trading volumes soared more than 62% month-over-month in July, while derivatives volumes climbed 31%.

Top Crypto Wallets
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
Binance

Binance
promotions
Get a trading fee rebate voucher worth 20 USD when you register and verify your account.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 317
Claim Offer
RockWallet

RockWallet
promotions
Claim your exclusive $30 Crypto Bonus
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 13
Claim Offer

July’s Big CEX Breakout

July was a turning point for CEXs. Riding the altseason wave, trading volumes on major platforms skyrocketed.

BitMart led the pack with a massive 143% surge in spot trading volume. Upbit wasn’t far behind at +141%, while Coinbase jumped 79% and OKX climbed 49%.

Derivatives saw a similar boost — KuCoin rose 71%, Bitget 57%, and Crypto.com 51%, with HTX (+33%) and OKX (+30%) rounding out the list.

Website traffic also ticked higher, up 16% overall from June. HTX led with an eye-popping +85% traffic surge, followed by Bitfinex (+47%) and Kraken (+42%).

At the bottom end, BitMart saw no traffic change, OKX was up just 1%, and Crypto.com only 2%.

Bulls Take the Wheel

July didn’t just bring volume, it brought momentum. Bitcoin (BTC) cooled off after topping $123,000, but altcoins stole the spotlight.

Ethereum (ETH) broke out in spectacular fashion, smashing through $3,000, then $4,000, to hit $4,317 — just 12% shy of its all-time high.

Backers believe surging demand from ETH treasury companies, strong ETF inflows, and fresh retail buying could send ETH to new highs as soon as August.

Other top-10 altcoins also lit up the charts. Binance’s BNB broke $850 for the first time, XRP set a new record above $3.80, and several others hit fresh peaks.

The altseason index dipped 30% from its July high of 60% in early August, but with bullish momentum building again in the second week, sentiment may be gearing up for another leg higher.

Top Trending Crypto Articles
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    Binance Research highlights July’s crypto surge as DeFi, stablecoins, Bitcoin, and altcoins rally together, setting the stage for a potential August rebound.
    Crypto
    Aug 08, 2025 | 12:17 PM UTC4 days ago

    Binance Research Sees DeFi Revival, Stablecoin Momentum, and Altseason in Coming Month

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Over $686 million in tokens will unlock across 26 altcoins, including SUI, Solana, and Jupiter—putting the current altseason rally to the test.
    Crypto
    July 28, 2025 8:32 AM

    SUI, Solana, Worldcoin To Unlock Millions—Can Altseason Momentum Survive $686M in Sell Pressure?

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Altcoins BTC
    Crypto
    Aug 08, 2025 | 7:32 AM UTC4 days ago

    Altcoin Season in Full Swing — Crypto Market Eyes ATH

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!