Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Coinbase’s Base Network Back Online After Temporary Hiccup
News
4 min read

Coinbase’s Base Network Back Online After Temporary Hiccup

Last Updated
Prashant Jha
Last Updated
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Base blockchain resumes block production after a 30-minute outage caused by a surge in on-chain activity.

Base blockchain resumes block production after a 30-minute outage caused by a surge in on-chain activity. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • Coinbase’s Layer-2 network Base briefly went offline for about 30 minutes.
  • Block production has since resumed, and the issue is now resolved.
  • While no official cause was shared, a spike in network activity is the likely culprit.

Coinbase’s Layer-2 network Base briefly went down early Tuesday, halting block production and disrupting key functions like deposits and withdrawals.

The outage lasted just over 30 minutes before engineers resolved the issue and brought the network back online.

The developer team behind the Base network has since released an incident report.

Recommended Secure Partners

Sequencer Lag Due To High Network Activity

According to the incident report, the network stalled when a new sequencer, still syncing and unable to produce blocks, unexpectedly took over after the active sequencer slowed down due to heavy on-chain activity.

Block production resumed around 06:40, after the team implemented basic improvements to testing coverage and sequencer cluster settings.

The issue stemmed from a failure in the Conductor, a key component of the OP Stack, which attempted to auto-switch block production to the new, unready sequencer. This handoff failed, bringing the network to a halt.

To stabilize the system, developers manually paused the high-availability (HA) software to stop any further automatic leadership transfers. They then safely promoted a healthy sequencer:

“We manually transferred leadership from the unhealthy sequencer to a healthy sequencer. Planning the transfer took several minutes to ensure we did not re-org the chain,” the team said.

Base Network Recovers After Sudden 30-Minute Outage

At midnight, Base publicly acknowledged the problem, noting that the last processed block was stuck at height 33,792,704.

Soon after, the team identified the issue and restarted block production, with regular activity resuming shortly thereafter.

While Base didn’t confirm the exact cause, many in the community believe the recent surge in on-chain activity, fueled by decentralized social platforms like Zora and Farcaster, may have contributed to the downtime.

Base network diagnosis report.
Base Mainnet Status. Source: Base.

Base’s Rising Popularity May Be Putting Pressure on the Network

Base has seen a significant uptick in usage over the past few months, largely thanks to its integration of on-chain social tools through the rebranded Base App.

The rollout of creator-friendly features has helped turn the network into a hub for decentralized social activity, but that growth may also be pushing the limits of its infrastructure.

Despite this brief disruption, Base has built a strong reputation as one of the more stable Ethereum Layer-2 solutions, and today’s outage was short-lived compared to issues faced by other chains.

Downtime Isn’t New — But It’s Getting Rarer

Outages are nothing new in crypto. Even major networks have gone dark over the years. That said, reliability has improved.

Bitcoin (BTC) remains the gold standard, boasting zero downtime since launch. Ethereum’s mainnet has been stable too, with only minor finalization delays in May 2023.

But other chains have faced more serious setbacks:

Solana 

Solana has faced the most disruptions among major networks, with at least six major outages from late 2021 to early 2024:

  • Dec. 2020: Turbine duplicate-node failure (~6 hours).
  • Sept. 2021: Bot-driven spam caused ~17 hours of downtime.
  • April 2022: NFT mint bot overload triggered an ~8-hour outage.
  • June 2022: Durable nonce bug caused ~4.5 hours of downtime.
  • Sept. 2022: Fork choice bug led to a ~8.5-hour pause.
  • Feb. 2023: Turbine overload from a large block caused ~19 hours offline.
  • Feb. 2024: Infinite loop crash from JIT cache issue caused ~5 hours of downtime.

Ethereum (Mainnet)

  • May 11, 2023: The first finalization delay lasted nearly 25 minutes.
  • May 12, 2023: Second delay, over 60 minutes. Transactions continued, but finality was paused.

Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

  • Oct. 2022: A $570 million bridge exploit triggered a coordinated network halt for several hours.

Polygon zkEVM

  • 2024: An Ethereum chain split caused a ~12-hour sequencer outage and halted block production.

TON Blockchain

  • Jun. 2025: A masterchain queue error triggered a ~40-minute outage.

Polygon PoS (Heimdall Layer)

  • July 2025: RPC and explorer visibility paused for an hour. Block production continued during the issue.

Coinbase Base (Ethereum L2)

  • Sept. 2023: 15-minute block production stall.
  • Sept. 2024: Nearly 20-minute disruption.
  • Aug. 2025: A 30-minute outage.

Recommended Secure Partners

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    Coinbase's launches Base network
    News
    August 10, 2023 2:07 PM

    Coinbase’s Base Network Goes Live: Here’s What You Can Do

    Teuta Franjkovic
    Teuta Franjkovic
    Coinbase and PayPal sidestep stablecoin reward ban using legal loopholes in the new GENIUS Act.
    Crypto
    Aug 05, 2025 | 8:13 AM UTCYesterday

    Crypto Giants Coinbase, PayPal Exploit GENIUS Act Loophole To Keep Rewarding Users

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Broken computer in the street.
    Crypto
    November 21, 2024 2:59 PM

    Sui Network Restored Following 2-Hour Outage Ceasing Block Production

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!