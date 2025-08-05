Coinbase’s Base Network Back Online After Temporary Hiccup

Key Takeaways

Coinbase’s Layer-2 network Base briefly went offline for about 30 minutes.

Block production has since resumed, and the issue is now resolved.

While no official cause was shared, a spike in network activity is the likely culprit.

Coinbase’s Layer-2 network Base briefly went down early Tuesday, halting block production and disrupting key functions like deposits and withdrawals.

The outage lasted just over 30 minutes before engineers resolved the issue and brought the network back online.

The developer team behind the Base network has since released an incident report.

Sequencer Lag Due To High Network Activity

According to the incident report, the network stalled when a new sequencer, still syncing and unable to produce blocks, unexpectedly took over after the active sequencer slowed down due to heavy on-chain activity.

Block production resumed around 06:40, after the team implemented basic improvements to testing coverage and sequencer cluster settings.

The issue stemmed from a failure in the Conductor, a key component of the OP Stack, which attempted to auto-switch block production to the new, unready sequencer. This handoff failed, bringing the network to a halt.

To stabilize the system, developers manually paused the high-availability (HA) software to stop any further automatic leadership transfers. They then safely promoted a healthy sequencer:

“We manually transferred leadership from the unhealthy sequencer to a healthy sequencer. Planning the transfer took several minutes to ensure we did not re-org the chain,” the team said.

Base Network Recovers After Sudden 30-Minute Outage

At midnight, Base publicly acknowledged the problem, noting that the last processed block was stuck at height 33,792,704.

Soon after, the team identified the issue and restarted block production, with regular activity resuming shortly thereafter.

While Base didn’t confirm the exact cause, many in the community believe the recent surge in on-chain activity, fueled by decentralized social platforms like Zora and Farcaster, may have contributed to the downtime.

Base’s Rising Popularity May Be Putting Pressure on the Network

Base has seen a significant uptick in usage over the past few months, largely thanks to its integration of on-chain social tools through the rebranded Base App.

The rollout of creator-friendly features has helped turn the network into a hub for decentralized social activity, but that growth may also be pushing the limits of its infrastructure.

Despite this brief disruption, Base has built a strong reputation as one of the more stable Ethereum Layer-2 solutions, and today’s outage was short-lived compared to issues faced by other chains.

Downtime Isn’t New — But It’s Getting Rarer

Outages are nothing new in crypto. Even major networks have gone dark over the years. That said, reliability has improved.

Bitcoin (BTC) remains the gold standard, boasting zero downtime since launch. Ethereum’s mainnet has been stable too, with only minor finalization delays in May 2023.

But other chains have faced more serious setbacks:

Solana

Solana has faced the most disruptions among major networks, with at least six major outages from late 2021 to early 2024:

Dec. 2020: Turbine duplicate-node failure (~6 hours).

Turbine duplicate-node failure (~6 hours). Sept. 2021: Bot-driven spam caused ~17 hours of downtime.

Bot-driven spam caused ~17 hours of downtime. April 2022: NFT mint bot overload triggered an ~8-hour outage.

NFT mint bot overload triggered an ~8-hour outage. June 2022: Durable nonce bug caused ~4.5 hours of downtime.

Durable nonce bug caused ~4.5 hours of downtime. Sept. 2022: Fork choice bug led to a ~8.5-hour pause.

Fork choice bug led to a ~8.5-hour pause. Feb. 2023: Turbine overload from a large block caused ~19 hours offline.

Turbine overload from a large block caused ~19 hours offline. Feb. 2024: Infinite loop crash from JIT cache issue caused ~5 hours of downtime.

Ethereum (Mainnet)

May 11, 2023: The first finalization delay lasted nearly 25 minutes.

The first finalization delay lasted nearly 25 minutes. May 12, 2023: Second delay, over 60 minutes. Transactions continued, but finality was paused.

Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

Oct. 2022: A $570 million bridge exploit triggered a coordinated network halt for several hours.

Polygon zkEVM

2024: An Ethereum chain split caused a ~12-hour sequencer outage and halted block production.

TON Blockchain

Jun. 2025: A masterchain queue error triggered a ~40-minute outage.

Polygon PoS (Heimdall Layer)

July 2025: RPC and explorer visibility paused for an hour. Block production continued during the issue.

Coinbase Base (Ethereum L2)

Sept. 2023: 15-minute block production stall.

15-minute block production stall. Sept. 2024: Nearly 20-minute disruption.

Nearly 20-minute disruption. Aug. 2025: A 30-minute outage.

