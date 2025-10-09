Gemini Expands to Australia Weeks After Nasdaq IPO

Key Takeaways

Gemini made its initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq in September.

The crypto exchange has now launched in Australia.

Elsewhere, Gemini is also expanding its footprint in Europe.

Hot off the back of its stock market debut in September, Gemini is pushing for global expansion.

In the past two months, the crypto exchange has secured a coveted EU license, opened a new office in London, pushed out a string of new products in different markets, and on Thursday, Oct. 9, Gemini expanded its offering to Australia.

Gemini Launches New Service for Australians

While Australia doesn’t have a dedicated crypto framework like the EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation, for its latest rollout, Gemini has registered with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC).

Registration with the anti-money laundering authority is a precondition for accepting AUD deposits, and Gemini has now integrated with Australia’s payment rails, Osko and the New Payments Platform (NPP).

“No more waiting on SWIFT or paying international transfer fees,” Thursday’s announcement declared.

The expansion also sees Gemini introduce new AUD trading pairs.

Gemini Stock Fails To Shine Post-IPO

In the wake of Gemini’s Nasdaq debut on Sept. 12, a post-IPO rally was short-lived. The stock plunged 14% on Sept. 16, followed by another 10% the next day.

From a high of $32.5 on Sept. 15, GEMI spent nearly a month below $25, although it has come back to life somewhat in recent days.

Gemini’s weak showing on the stock market contrasts with other recent crypto IPOs.

After Circle’s blockbuster debut, CRCL remained bullish for a good month. And although it has retreated since its summer highs, the stock remains up over 100% since its IPO.

Meanwhile, Figure Technologies, which arrived on the Nasdaq the day before Gemini, has rallied more than 36% since then.

A Global Push

Despite stock market uncertainty, Gemini is making a sustained push to grow its business beyond its core market in the U.S.

The MiCA licence issued by Malta’s financial regulator strengthens the exchange’s foothold in Europe, allowing it to operate across the EU under the unified crypto rulebook.

Building on that, Gemini has rolled out tokenized stocks for EU customers via Dinari’ dShares platform, bringing it in line with similar offerings from Kraken and Robinhood.