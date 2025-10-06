Search
Gemini’s Saad Ahmed: ‘Inconsistent Regulation’ Makes it Difficult for Firms Like Us

Gemini crypto APAC head Saad Ahmed says Asia’s crypto growth is booming, but regulatory inconsistency remains a challenge across the region.

Gemini crypto APAC head Saad Ahmed says Asia's crypto growth is booming, but regulatory inconsistency remains a challenge across the region.

Key Takeaways
  • Gemini’s Head of APAC Saad Ahmed told CCN that regulatory inconsistency across Southeast Asia is making it difficult for crypto firms.
  • Despite Asia’s innovation and momentum, Gemini’s Ahmed believes America will remain a key influence in shaping global crypto standards.
  • Ahmed identified stablecoins and RWAs as the two dominant narratives driving the next phase of crypto growth.

Southeast Asia has become one of the world’s most dynamic regions for crypto innovation, teeming with builders and users driving the next wave of Web3 adoption.

Yet this momentum comes with a caveat: regulatory inconsistency across markets makes it increasingly challenging for global firms like Gemini to operate smoothly.

Gemini, a regulated crypto exchange and custodian founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, is among the firms navigating these challenges as it expands across the Asia-Pacific region.

In an interview with CCN at Token2049, Saad Ahmed, Gemini’s Head of Asia-Pacific (APAC), said that while the region’s diversity of markets and talent has fueled rapid growth, the lack of uniform regulation remains a key obstacle to long-term scalability.

Fragmented Frameworks

Ahmed said Southeast Asia’s diversity of talent has created a fertile environment for growth, with local ecosystems evolving in unique directions.

“You see this proliferation of builders, more use cases, more users, more on-chain activity,” Ahmed said.

Adding: “That actually leads to better monetization and drives that feedback loop of more builders coming into the space.”

He explained that this self-reinforcing cycle, where innovation attracts talent, which drives new use cases and on-chain activity, has helped the region stand out as one of the most active crypto destinations in the world.

But the same diversity that fuels innovation also creates complexity, he said. For global exchanges like Gemini, the fragmented patchwork of regulatory approaches across Asia makes it difficult to scale operations consistently.

“There’s kind of inconsistent regulation which makes it difficult for firms like us, which are global in nature, to operate,” Ahmed noted.

“You have to go through a different process of licensing under each framework,” he added.

Global Contrast

Unlike the U.S. or the EU, where comprehensive frameworks such as MiCA are bringing a measure of uniformity, Asia’s jurisdictions continue to move at different speeds.

While Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong have developed clear regulatory regimes, they still differ from one another.

Ahmed said this means each country effectively operates as its own island of compliance, requiring separate applications and distinct risk frameworks.

“There’s kind of inconsistent regulation which makes it difficult for firms like us, which are global in nature, to operate,” Ahmed noted. “You have to go through a different process of licensing under each framework.”

This unevenness, he explained, makes it harder for crypto firms to scale efficiently across borders.

U.S. Impact

Despite Asia’s rapid innovation, Ahmed said the U.S. will likely play a defining role in shaping global crypto standards once it achieves regulatory clarity.

“I do think that the U.S., obviously, a pretty big impact,” he said.

“So once they have a clear regulation in place and global firms are compliant to that regulation, you will see a lot of other countries kind of taking pieces of that, or large parts, and building their own regulatory framework.”

Ahmed said that process is already underway, as several U.S. bills — including proposed stablecoin and market structure legislation — make their way through Congress.

However, he cautioned that Asia is unlikely to achieve uniformity anytime soon.

Ahmed said that due to a lack of “concerted effort to bring a consistent regulatory approach” in Southeast Asia, inconsistencies will “unfortunately persist for some time to come.”

Stablecoins and RWAs: The Next Big Wave?

Looking ahead, Ahmed said he expects the next growth cycle in crypto to be driven by two major narratives: stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).

He believes these technologies are beginning to move meaningfully on-chain after years of development.

“I think when we think about what’s coming, I feel that the two major narratives this cycle have been stablecoins and real world assets,” he said.

Ahmed added that a “huge technology stack” has been built in recent years to support tokenization and stablecoins, and that these tools could begin solving real business problems — particularly for large corporations managing payments across multiple countries.

“It actually solves a real business problem,” he said.

“Like the largest Fortune 500 companies, how they move capital across their different geographic locations… all of these things can be done faster, cheaper, better through tokenized assets, whether it’s stablecoins or real world assets,” he explained.

He described the opportunity as massive, suggesting that the tokenization of traditional assets could ultimately reach a $100 trillion market.

“That is a huge, massive opportunity, and I think we’re just beginning to scratch the surface of that,” he said.

Still, while Ahmed’s outlook is optimistic, tokenization and stablecoins continue to face significant hurdles before they can scale, including regulatory clarity and convincing large institutions to overhaul legacy financial systems.

However, Ahmed added that broader adoption of these technologies could also deepen blockchain’s real-world utility.

“Once you start addressing that, that drives more on-chain activity,” he said. “The investment use case becomes real once that on-chain activity starts happening.”

