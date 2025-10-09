Search
Home / News / Business / Citi’s BVNK Investment Hedges Stablecoin Bet With Agnostic Infrastructure
Business
4 min read

Citi’s BVNK Investment Hedges Stablecoin Bet With Agnostic Infrastructure

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Citigroup's headquarters in Canary Wharf, London

Citigroup's U.K. headquarters in Canary Wharf, London. Credit: Expect Best via Pexels.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Citi Ventures has announced a strategic investment in BVNK.
  • The stablecoin infrastructure platform acts as a bridge between banks and blockchain networks.
  • In theory, BVNK’s neutral infrastructure could support any stablecoin.

Around the world, major banks are weighing how to respond to the rise of stablecoins, including various proposals to issue their own.

However, Citi isn’t placing all its eggs in the self-issuance basket. Nor is it betting on a single coin dominating the market, as demonstrated by the bank’s latest investment in BVNK.

Top Crypto Tax Accounting Software
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
CoinTracker

CoinTracker
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer
TokenTax

TokenTax
promotions
Save 10% on TokenTax with multi-year purchases
Coins
Claim Offer
CoinLedger

CoinLedger
promotions
Earn $100+ per referral who signs up with your link
Coins
Claim Offer

BVNK’s Neutral Platform

Since it was founded in 2017, BVNK has built a stablecoin-agnostic orchestration platform favored by major payment companies, including Worldpay and Flywire.

The startup’s target use case is cross-border payments, where it typically uses USDT or USDC as a settlement settlement layer, with automated fiat on- and off-ramps at each end of the transaction.

However, the platform isn’t limited to two stablecoins. USDT and USDC are currently preferred because they are the most popular stablecoins with the deepest liquidity. But BVNK’s innovation lies in its fiat infrastructure, which includes multi-currency virtual IBANs and e-money accounts. Different stablecoins can easily be swapped in and out.

Future of Stablecoins Remains Undecided

While Tether and Circle dominate today, with the overall stablecoin market projected to expand significantly in the coming years, there is still space for new entrants to take hold.

By Citi’s own forecast, the total stablecoin supply could reach $3.7 trillion by 2030—more than ten times its current level.

Against this backdrop, the bank is mulling issuing its own stablecoin, or partnering other Wall Street giants in a joint venture.

The consortium model, which is also being explored by banks in Europe and South Korea, would grant any resultant stablecoin significant institutional weight.

Around the world, banks process upward of $20 trillion in transactions each day. If even a small fraction of this were converted to stablecoins, USDT and USDC would pale in comparison.

Nevertheless, the business case for bank-issued stablecoins remains questionable.

Most banks favor tokenized deposits, which don’t restrict their ability to issue credit the way stablecoins do. But existing schemes lack interoperability, without which, tokenized deposits are less compelling than stablecoins as a general-purpose payment instrument.

Different Forms of Digital Money

With the future of digital money still undecided, BVNK’s agnostic infrastructure could help Citi hedge its bets.

In theory, BVNK’s platform could also integrate tokenized deposits.

As a licensed Electronic Money Institution (EMI) in the U.K. and EU, the startup can already hold client funds in safeguarded accounts at partner banks and issue e-money backed one-for-one by fiat balances.

If a bank issued tokenized deposits, those would still be commercial bank liabilities, and with the right partnerships in place, BVNK could treat them as settlement assets for the fiat leg of transactions.

This hypothetical model aligns with Citi’s vision for the Regulated Liability Network (RLN), which it first proposed in 2022.

The RLN is now being prototyped in the U.K. and the U.S., where more than a dozen banks have successfully piloted a shared infrastructure for tokenized commercial bank money.

BVNK’s platform is open enough to integrate with the RLN or equivalent interoperability frameworks like Fnality or JPMorgan’s Onyx.

No matter which one emerges as the dominant rail for interbank blockchain payments, BVNK could serve as the connective tissue linking bank’s tokenized liabilities with stablecoin and e-money ecosystems.

Visit Our Stablecoin Partners
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Barclays and Citi have urged tax stability in the UK as J.P. Morgan hailed new US investments in Britain as a vote of confidence.
    Crypto
    September 25, 2025 10:32 AM

    Barclays, Citi Urge Tax Stability as JPMorgan Calls US Investment a ‘Vote of Confidence’ in London

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    a card payment terminal
    Blockchain
    Oct 08, 2025 | 2:21 PM UTC21 hours ago

    Polygon Rio Hardfork Goes Live, Targeting Payments and Stablecoin Adoption

    James Morales
    James Morales
    Bank of England building
    Crypto
    Oct 08, 2025 | 2:32 PM UTC21 hours ago

    Bank of England Navigates Competing Visions for Digital Money

    James Morales
    James Morales
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!