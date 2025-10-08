Polygon Rio Hardfork Goes Live, Targeting Payments and Stablecoin Adoption

Key Takeaways

Polygon’s Rio hardfork went live on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

The upgrade enhances the blockchain’s performance and virtually eliminates the risk of transactions reversing.

Features like stateless validation and a new block production schema are geared toward scaling stablecoin payments.

Polygon has successfully implemented the Rio hardfork, a network upgrade that improves overall throughput and time to finality.

The latest upgrade reflects a renewed focus on payments, with Polygon among numerous blockchain platforms vying for a slice of the rapidly expanding stablecoin market.

Polygon Rio Upgrade

The Rio hardfork introduces two features that improve Polygon’s efficiency: stateless validation and a new block production architecture.

Stateless validation solves a problem that traditionally limits blockchain throughput: the requirement for every validator to retain a complete copy of the chain’s state, which typically amounts to gigabytes of historical data.

Because blockchain throughput depends on how quickly validators can read the current state, execute transactions, and update the record, state bloat makes transactions slower and more expensive.

To solve the problem for Polygon, Rio introduces a new type of cryptographic proof validators can use to verify each block’s correctness, without having to store the entire blockchain state.

Stateless validation compliments Polygon’s new block production model.

Unlike the previous system, where many validators produced blocks together, now they select a single Validator-Elected Block Producer (VEBloP), which carries out the work for a given period.

No More Blockchain Reorgs

Together, stateless validation and the VEBloP model “virtually eliminate chain reorganizations,” Polygon claims.

Chain reorganizations occur when two validators produce blocks of equal height at the same time.

If this happens, both versions of the ledger get propagated, and the network is temporarily split. After a period, the side of the fork that emerges as the longest is selected as the canonical version and any transactions included in the orphaned fork get reversed.

Blockchain reorganizations undermine transaction finality. For example, a recent Monero reorg—the largest in the platform’s history—reversed 118 transactions.

Focusing on Blockchain Payments

While payments are arguably the central use case for most blockchains, Polygon’s efforts to increase transaction throughput and eliminate reorgs reflect a concerted push to attract stablecoin activity.

In a sign it is serious about payments, Polygon Labs recently hired Stripe’s former Head of Crypto, John Egan, as its first Chief Product Officer.

“When we plan upgrades, we aim to keep global stablecoin growth unbounded,” Egan told CCN.

By boosting overall performance, the Rio hardfork is also designed to enhance “agentic payments” which are executed autonomously by AI, he added.

As AI systems begin transacting on-chain, Egan expects them to fuel an “orders-of-magnitude increase in payment volume.” But existing bottlenecks and the risk of transactions being reversed limit agentic potential.

“Because AI agents need volatility-free settlement, Polygon’s growing focus on stablecoins provides the ideal payment mechanism for this new class of autonomous economic activity,” he emphasized.