Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Barclays, Citi Urge Tax Stability as JPMorgan Calls US Investment a ‘Vote of Confidence’ in London
News
4 min read

Barclays, Citi Urge Tax Stability as JPMorgan Calls US Investment a ‘Vote of Confidence’ in London

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Barclays and Citi have urged tax stability in the UK as J.P. Morgan hailed new US investments in Britain as a vote of confidence.

Barclays and Citi have urged tax stability in the UK as J.P. Morgan hailed new US investments in Britain as a vote of confidence. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Barclays and Citi leaders cautioned the British government against further tax hikes on the financial sector.
  • J.P. Morgan claimed the £150 billion wave of U.S. investment was a strong signal of confidence in the U.K.
  • U.S. tech giants, including Microsoft and Google, recently announced record investments in Britain.

Senior figures from Britain’s banking sector, including Barclays, have warned Chancellor Rachel Reeves against raising tax further on the industry.

The comments came as Wall Street giant J.P. Morgan welcomed a new £150 billion wave of U.S. investment in the U.K., calling it a “vote of confidence” in London.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 154
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 230
Claim Offer
Coinbase

Coinbase
promotions
Earn $10 in Ethereum (ETH) when you stake $100 in ETH for the first time, up to $30 in rewards
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 578
Claim Offer

Barclays and City Call for Tax Stability

Speaking to CNBC on Thursday, Barclays’ chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan, widely known as Venkat, argued that overtaxing the sector would undermine its global competitiveness.

“Competition is an important part of growth, which is why actually milking the financial sector is not good, because it stifles investment,” he said.

“It stifles competition, stifles growth. We are sitting in the financial heart of London. London is one of the two great financial centers of the world. You need to encourage it to grow, not tax it out of existence.”

Meanwhile, Tiina Lee, Citi’s U.K. head, echoed the warning, noting that financial markets were becoming “impatient” for clearer policy direction.

“That is the key message we continue to deliver to the government,” she said, adding that Citi’s clients were pressing for a competitive and predictable tax framework.

In contrast, J.P. Morgan offered a more optimistic outlook.

Conor Hillery, the bank’s deputy chief executive and head of investment banking for EMEA, said London remained “the premier capital market in Europe.”

He pointed to a resurgence in deal activity as evidence of renewed momentum:

“In London in particular, we have seen over the last number of months, a growing number of companies looking to list in the U.K.,” he said.

The recent announcement of £150 billion in planned U.S. investment, Hillery added, was “a vote of confidence in the U.K.”

U.S. Tech Giants Invest in the U.K.

U.S. tech firms boosted confidence with major investment pledges last week, timed to match President Donald Trump’s state visit and the signing of a “Tech Prosperity Deal” between Washington and Westminster.

At the forefront, Microsoft pledged $30 billion (£23.1 billion) over four years, its largest-ever investment in the U.K.

The company said half of the money would go toward new data centers and a supercomputer with 23,000 Nvidia chips.

Nvidia, the supplier of those processors, described the project as “the largest AI infrastructure rollout in the country’s history.”

Other announcements included:

Crypto Left in the Cold

While AI dominated the agenda, the U.K.’s crypto sector received no high-profile commitments.

Industry groups had lobbied ministers to include digital assets in the transatlantic discussions, but no agreements have been reached.

According to the Financial Times, British officials still hope to secure closer alignment with Washington, though there is little indication that it is a top priority for Keir Starmer’s government.

Although the White House continues to include crypto in its broader growth vision, Westminster appears more focused on positioning Britain as a global hub for AI.

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    The governments of the U.K. and the U.S. have agreed to establish a new “Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future.”
    Crypto
    Sep 23, 2025 | 2:32 PM UTC2 days ago

    US–UK Transatlantic Taskforce Launches Ahead of FCA’s October Crypto ETN Access

    James Morales
    James Morales
    AI is central to a new technology partnership between the U.K. and the U.S., but cooperation on crypto policy isn't a top priority.
    Big Tech
    Sep 18, 2025 | 1:05 PM UTC7 days ago

    UK Focuses on AI With £31B in Big Tech Deals While Keeping Crypto at Arm’s Length

    James Morales
    James Morales
    Australia's newly proposed crypto regulation could see digital asset platforms hit with fines of up to $16.5 million.
    Crypto
    Sep 25, 2025 | 9:04 AM UTC1 hour ago

    Australia’s Proposed Crypto Regulation Includes $16.5M Penalties for Breaches

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!