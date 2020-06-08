Nancy Pelosi’s Kente Cloth Stunt Is the Most Boomer Move of BLM

Nancy Pelosi and her Democrat associates wore West African kente cloth to honor George Floyd this morning.

Twitter was quick to roast the boomers for pandering.

This performative gesture will ring extremely hollow if no actual changes are made.

Nancy Pelosi and other congressional Democrats must’ve thought they won the Black Lives Matter movement on Monday morning.

That’s when they took a knee to honor George Floyd while wearing West African kente cloth.

The primarily older white folks donned the colorful kente scarves to show their support of the BLM movement. But they’re lawmakers in Washington D.C. — we don’t need them to dress the part, we need them to do their part and change the laws.

At least that’s what nearly all of Twitter told them.

Kente Cloth Is a Slippery Slope

Millennials were collectively facepalming themselves after seeing these boomers try to look ‘woke.’ It was one step away from Nancy Pelosi asking for a beat and then rapping her George Floyd sentiments to the world.

Twitter was quick to roast the 80-year-old Pelosi and her associates. And it was hilarious:

Most people just wanted them to address the police problem.

Of course, the conservatives had a field day.

And many people were just unsure what it meant.

Nancy Pelosi & the Democrats Start Do Their Job – but They Have a Long Way to Go

While the kente cloth move still feels like empty pandering, at least Pelosi and the Democrats are backing up her sentiment with some action.

They just introduced a bill called the “Justice in Policing Act.” The bill proposes the following changes to law enforcement:

A ban of all chokeholds.

A ban of all no-knock warrants in drug cases.

Lynching would become a federal crime.

Increased accountability in excessive “use-of-force” cases.

Clearer pathways for people to recover damages when police violate their civil rights.

It’s a start, but that’s about it.

The chokeholds and no-knock warrants address the two hot-button cases of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

But there are hundreds of other cases of police brutality that don’t fall under those scenarios. Lynching should have been a federal crime from day one. Increased accountability could be helpful, depending on how it’s enforced.

The country is calling for far more significant changes than the ones proposed today, like defunding the police. But it’s something.

Nancy Pelosi might posture as an ally, just like the swaths of corporations that suddenly claim to support BLM. But until sweeping changes are put into law, let’s continue holding our leaders accountable. In the meantime, don’t let the kente cloth fool you.

