Meghan Markle Gets Trashed For Voting Remarks – and I’m Exasperated

Meghan Markle supported Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative.

The initiative is a non-profit, non-partisan organization designed to turn out the vote in the United States.

As usual, the British gutter press is trashing Markle for it — and even calling for her to be stripped of her title.

Meghan Markle can’t catch a break.

The Duchess of Sussex has come out in support of Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative, which is a non-profit and non-partisan organization designed to turn out the vote in this year’s election in the United States.

Naturally, the British gutter press is trashing Markle for it — falsely accusing her of “actively campaigning” against Donald Trump — and even calling for her to be stripped of her royal title.

You just know that if the guillotine was still an option for “wayward royals,” they’d be calling for that, too.

All Meghan Markle Did Was Speak

In the video below, you can see that Meghan Markle — who is joined by the likes of Valerie Jarret, Samantha Barry of Glamour Magazine, and legendary NYC DJ Angie Martinez — is merely encouraging women to vote in this year’s presidential election.

She neither took a side, politically, nor did she endorse one candidate over another.

So, whatever her political opinions, she kept them to herself.

And that, too, is keeping in line with the When We All Vote initiative.

When We All Vote is a non-profit, nonpartisan organization that is on a mission to increase participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting, harnessing grassroots energy, and through strategic partnerships to reach every American. Launched in 2018 by co-chairs Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, When We All Vote is changing the culture around voting using a data-driven and multifaceted approach to increase participation in elections.

It’s safe to say that not only do Michelle Obama and Tim McGraw have different political views, but the point of When We All Vote is to simply get people registered to vote.

So, all Meghan Markle did — as is her duty as an American — is to tell people to vote.

You’d never guess that based on what the British gutter press has to say, though.

Dan Wootton Has No Room To Talk

Dan Wootton, who is currently the defendant in a case brought to the High Court by Prince Harry, took to Twitter to falsely accuse Meghan Markle of “actively campaigning” against Donald Trump because apparently he likes to make Harry’s case for him:

So, not only is the British gutter press lying through their teeth about what is really going on here, but they’re telling Meghan Markle — who was never a British citizen and is now a private American citizen — to not vote in her country’s election.

Not only that, but they’re conveniently forgetting that other members of the British royal family have actively gotten involved in politics. Remember Prince Charles’ “Black Spider” memos? Remember back in 2016, when Prince William and Kate Middleton were being applauded for getting involved in “politically sensitive” matters — and how “brave” they were touted as being?

But let the half-Black Duchess of Sussex tell her fellow Americans to register to vote — without taking a political side — and suddenly, it’s a crime of treason against the Crown?

Do these people hear themselves?

Because apparently, other people do — and they’re not liking what they’re hearing from this relentless gutter press.

I’ve said this before, and I will say it again and again until it finally sinks in with every racist, sexist, classist member of the British press and populace: Prince Andrew and his disgusting, incontrovertible, and inexcusable ties to Jeffrey Epstein have never been addressed in the British gutter press, yet if Meghan Markle breathes wrong she’s immediately stomped into the ground.

Meghan Markle does not deserve the despicable response to a simple statement of “please, America, go register to vote” made by Meghan Markle.

