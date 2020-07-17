I Fear Meghan Markle & Princess Diana May Have One Thing in Common

Meghan Markle fans love nothing better than comparing their hero to Princess Diana.

While I don’t think Meghan has anywhere near the class Diana possessed, I can see at least one similarity.

Will Prince Harry suffer the same fate as his father, Prince Charles, did in the mid-1990s?

How often have we heard Meghan Markle fans compare their idol to the late Princess Diana? Some go as far as claiming that the reason Prince Harry fell in love with her was because of her similarities to his mother.

That’s not creepy at all. Nope.

While most of us would dismiss these similarities as fanciful thinking by a fanbase that is usually rooted in absolute fantasy, perhaps there is one thing that Meghan Markle and Princess Diana could have in common eventually.

Is Prince Harry experiencing what Prince Charles felt 25 years ago?

Back in the mid-1990s, Prince Charles was a royal very much in the spotlight. His relationship with Princess Diana was facing media scrutiny, similar to how his son’s marriage to Meghan Markle is under the microscope today.

Prince Harry is reported to be feeling the strain mentally since arriving in Los Angeles after he and Meghan ditched Canada for greener, and potentially more lucrative pastures.

The question is, will it end in a similar fashion?

Princess Diana took Prince Charles “to the cleaners”

Lost amid the many tributes Princess Diana received following her passing in 1997 is the fact that she was far from the shy, smiling royal that the world fell in love with.

She was a woman who knew exactly what she wanted, very much like Meghan Markle. When it became clear that the Queen would not tolerate the situation between Diana and Prince Charles much longer, she entered divorce negotiations determined to get as much as possible.

Geoffrey Bignell, Prince Charles former financial advisor, commented to the Mirror:

Princess Diana took every penny he had. I was told to liquidate everything, all his investments, so that he could give her the cash. He was very unhappy about that.

Bignell continued, indicating that after the divorce, he stepped away from the role of Prince Charles’ financial advisor.

Why? Charles had no personal wealth left to manage:

That’s when I stopped being his personal financial adviser because he had no personal wealth left. She took him to the cleaners.

Is this the road Meghan Markle will eventually go down?

We all know that the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is, well, strange.

It seems clear to everyone except Prince Harry that Meghan Markle identified in him an opportunity to elevate herself both socially and professionally.

She’s done this her entire life.

Trevor Engelson opened doors to mid-level Hollywood directors and casting agents when Meghan was looking to break into acting.

Cory Vitiello was a self-styled “chef to the social elite” that provided Meghan with the opportunity to mix with the type of social influencers that eventually led her to Prince Harry.

Ninaki Priddy, a childhood friend of Meghan’s who saw how her relationship with Trevor Engelson ended commented to the Daily Mail:

All I can say now is that I think Meghan was calculated — very calculated — in the way she handled people and relationships. She is very strategic in the way she cultivates circles of friends. Once she decides you’re not part of her life, she can be very cold.

Prince Harry is not the end game for Meghan Markle

I know Meghan’s fans will hate me for saying it, but I don’t think Prince Harry is Meghan’s “happily ever after” end game.

Once she establishes herself in Hollywood as best she can using the royal connection to Prince Harry, I fear that we’ll see the youngest son of Princess Diana discarded in a similar fashion to both Trevor and Cory.

Of course, I may be entirely wrong, but I think Prince Harry can provide Meghan Markle with the status, but he can’t provide the kind of financial backing that Meghan likes.

After Prince Harry will come someone with serious money.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.