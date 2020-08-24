Fame-Hungry Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Didn’t Choose Privacy

We’ve long heard Meghan Markle and Prince Harry crave privacy and the opportunity to raise their son away from the spotlight.

Yet, they suggest otherwise by moving to California and living among celebrities in a paparazzi hotbed.

If Meghan and Harry wanted true freedom, they’d have stayed at Frogmore Cottage.

For what seems like the longest time now, we’ve been subjected to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s pleas, telling us they just wish to be left alone.

Be it less coverage, or a “normal” life for their son, Archie, the gist of their whimpering is that they have no interest in playing the fame game with the media.

It’s hard to take either Meghan or Harry seriously, though, when their actions say otherwise. Even the paparazzi themselves aren’t buying what the Sussexes are selling, and those who work in that industry know a thing or two about celebrities and privacy.

Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expect privacy and the quiet life in California?

Despite laughable claims from their spokespeople about “quiet privacy,” we all know this isn’t the case.

In short, there are two lines of thinking here.

The first is that the couple is “not too smart” and honestly believed that by moving to California, which is the celebrity capital of the world, they’d somehow find more privacy and freedom.

Mark Karloff, a veteran celebrity photographer commented:

I just don’t think that they are too smart about what they are doing. I’ve had conversations with celebrities, before I was even in the industry, on where they should move to if they don’t want to be seen, if they want their privacy. And there are places that these people can go, without being bothered too much, places that have multiple exits, places that are very private, but they are not around a group of other celebrities.

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry honestly that stupid? Believing they could move to California and enjoy a peaceful, private life?

I don’t think so. Which only leaves the second line of thinking.

Meghan and Harry want to enjoy celebrity life, but on their terms

Photographer mark Karloff continued:

It seems like they want to live next door to Oprah, they want to live next door next to Ellen, they want that hype of the place they live but that diminishes the privacy. Just move somewhere on their own, away from Hollywood, away from the celebrities, away from all this stuff, and they can live in privacy, or somewhat privacy.

Hold on, move somewhere they can live in privacy? Such as, I dunno, Frogmore Cottage?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had privacy – with Frogmore Cottage

If it genuinely is privacy that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted, and the opportunity to raise their son away from the spotlight, they already had a home that ticked all the boxes.

Frogmore Cottage is a cottage in name only. Don’t be fooled. It boasts ten bedrooms, a nursery, yoga studio, two orangeries, and a vegetable garden.

More importantly, the property is situated on 33 acres of private gardens close to Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dealing with drones and paparazzi trying to get images of Meghan and Archie since arriving in Los Angeles.

What kind of issues presented themselves at Frogmore? Well, the couple did decide to install a large hedge around their property to block the view from a footpath, which is in use three days per year when the public is granted entry to buildings on royal land.

Not quite comparable, is it?

Watch: Harry and Meghan make plans to move into Frogmore Cottage after their wedding!

Meghan and Harry’s thirst for publicity outweighs their desire for privacy

Put simply, anyone who wanted a semblance of privacy and a quiet life would not have moved to California and bought a home where they are surrounded by celebrities.

No, for the Sussexes, the desire to be seen as a celebrity couple on a par with the likes of Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey far outweighs any desire for privacy.

Privacy isn’t going to earn them money. Being out of the public eye would mean they are soon forgotten.

And we can’t have that, can we?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.