Meghan Markle Eyes $13 Million Mansion – Is It a Scheme to Control Her Mom?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly eyeing a $13-million-dollar home next door to Tom Hanks.

Sources state that Meghan wants Doria Ragland to live with them, but is it a gilded cage?

Doria had better buckle up – because she’s about to find out what life is really like with the Sussexes.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are settling down in L.A. for good, much to the chagrin of long-time city dwellers. For these two celebrities looking to shy away from the public eye, the City of Stars couldn’t be a nicer, quieter place to set up camp, right?

(I couldn’t even write that with a straight face, let alone speak it.)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Mull a $13 Million McMansion

Rumour has it that the Sussexes are set to move in just around the corner from Tom Hanks. But it’ll be far from a beautiful day in the neighborhood when these two unpack their bags.

What’s more, they’re bringing Doria Ragland along for the ride, in a move that will probably signal the emotional end of Meghan’s mom.

Apparently, Meghan thinks that moving her mother in will be a great support. I can’t help but feel like Doria doesn’t know what’s about to hit her.

For all intents and purposes, Meghan’s mom has been trying to distance herself from the media circus her daughter has built since the day it started. Unlike Thomas Markle, Doria has backed the actress, but also kept her publicly at an arm’s length. Wouldn’t Meghan dragging her mom into the chaos be a selfish move of unparalleled proportions?

Is it really a plea from a daughter that needs her mother, or is it a case of keeping her under control?

Meghan Needs to Let Doria Go

It looks like Meghan and Doria have a decent relationship. But that could be because Ragland has always done what Meghan has told her to do – like stay away from the press.

We all saw what happened when Thomas Markle dared to open his mouth. He was subjected to a barrage of endless phone calls and veiled threats. Even if Doria wanted to speak out, she would be smothered.

Reports suggest that Meghan would set up Doria in a separate “granny annex” so she would still feel independent. But a gilded cage is still a cage, and if you chop a bird’s wings off, it’s not going far.

Don’t forget how despondent, pressured, and intimidated Doria looked at the 2018 nuptials. She looked like a woman that wanted to high tail it out of there on the next red-eye. Hardly the elated mother of the bride we expected.

We all put it down to nerves, but a mother’s intuition is never wrong. Something tells me that Ragland knew what was going to go down and knew that this was the start of something huge. No one knows a daughter better than a mother does.

If Doria does move in with Meghan, she can kiss goodbye to any sense of normalcy that she’s been clinging onto. Instead, she’ll become a live-in babysitter for when Meghan wants to do a “selfless” deed and “accidentally” get filmed doing it. She’ll be the one changing diapers when Meghan and Harry tout their biography.

She’ll be the one picking up the pieces of her own broken life, long after Meghan’s signature is dry on the divorce papers.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.