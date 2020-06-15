Brian Austin Green Is Creeping on Former Teen Bride Courtney Stodden

Brian Austin Green is allegedly dating former teen bride Courtney Stodden.

The pair were spotted “grabbing lunch.”

Call it what you want, but the former 90210 star is really gross.

Brian Austin Green is a creep.

The former “Beverly Hills 90210” star was seen out and about with former teen bride Courtney Stodden today.

And while the man is free to date whom he wants after his split from wife Megan Fox, it’s the ages of the women he chooses to date that gives cause for pause.

Brian Austin Green Has A History Of Doing Creepy Stuff

Green can date whoever he wants.

And his rumored new girlfriend, Courtney Stodden, is well over the age of consent. According to her official bio, she’s 25 years old. At 46 years old, Green is 21 years older than Stodden. That makes the relationship creepy, but not illegal.

But Stodden’s history is worth noting. At 16 years old, she married 50-year-old Doug Hutchinson, whom she met when he was her acting coach. They got married in Las Vegas, NV, where the legal age of consent is 16 years old. (The age of consent in California, where the couple first met, is 18 years old.)

For obvious reasons, Stodden’s relationship with Hutchinson drew criticism. Hutchinson, rightly, was labeled a “pedophile” — because even though Stodden was old enough to consent to sex in the state of Nevada, she still was, legally, a minor. And the couple remained married until January 2020.

So what’s the problem with Brian Austin Green dating Stodden?

This Isn’t The First Time

While Brian Austin Green’s relationship with Vanessa Marcil was age-appropriate (they’re the same age), his relationship with Megan Fox was not. When they met on the set of “Hope & Faith,” Green was 30 and Fox was 18.

And, again, while she was legal, she was only barely so.

Green is well aware of how Stodden became famous. Sure, she was part of a whole cottage industry that made her a reality star of sorts. But even though she wasn’t one of Weinstein’s victims, she made headlines when she was taken advantage of by a much older man.

Brian Austin Green should know better than to do this. But then again, given his history, we shouldn’t be surprised.

