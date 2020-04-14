Massive Nintendo Switch Update Annoyingly Skips These Key Features

The latest update for the Switch has just dropped and it adds some pretty great features to the system.

As well as allowing game data to be transferred between the HDD and the SD Card, you can now remap the JoyCon buttons.

While these features are great, there are are a few important ones that are still missing.

Having said that, there are certainly some features that the Switch needs more. While controller remapping, in particular, is great for those of us with a multi-platform lifestyle, it would be even better if we could get some of those basic features down as well.

Nintendo Switch’s Latest Update is Still Great

The Nintendo Switch is a great machine. For all of my previous complaints about Nintendo as a company, I do admit that they make damn decent hardware most of the time. This controller remapping facility is proof that they’re thinking of ways to make their operating system better too.

Button remapping on the Nintendo Switch is super important. Perhaps even more important than when Xbox added it back in 2017. If you’re switching between multiple controllers, the different orientation of the buttons on Nintendo consoles can be a hassle. Now it’s less of an issue.

The other major new feature is transferring data. To be clear you still can’t transfer saves to the SD card, which is unfortunate. But, it is now possible to transfer games from your Switch’s hard drive straight onto an SD card. Which will make managing your space a ton easier.

There Are Some Key Features Still Missing Though

As much as this new update is pretty great, there are several features that the Nintendo Switch really needs. Firstly, it would be nice to be able to organize games into folders. Especially for those of us who own many Switch games.

The other really key thing would be the ability to backup saves to the SD card and then save them on a PC. Of course, with Nintendo’s history of their consoles being hacked via save exploits, it’s not too surprising that they’re a little reluctant over this one.

Hopefully, Nintendo will keep the updates coming. Upgrading the operating system of the Switch would truly make it one of the greatest consoles of all time if you don’t think it is already. Maybe if we’re lucky fan outcry will give us access to save backups quicker than we may think.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.