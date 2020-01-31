Posted in: Market NewsOp-ed
Published:
January 31, 2020 2:01 PM UTC

MacKenzie Bezos Picked a Horrible Time to Sell Amazon Shares

The ex-wife of Jeff Bezos recently sold 200,000 Amazon shares that could've been worth way more as Amazon soars after earnings beat.

Author: Kiril Nikolaev @kirilnikk123

Mackenzie Bezos, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, recently unloaded hundreds of thousands of Amazon shares. The decision to sell now instead of wait could cost her a lot of money as AMZN looks poised to skyrocket. | Image: REUTERS / Danny Moloshok - / File Photo

  • MacKenzie Bezos, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, recently sold 200,000 Amazon shares.
  • Amazon looks ripe for a bullish surge after posting a strong earnings beat and painting a bullish technical setup.
  • MacKenzie’s shares could have been worth a lot more if she waited.

Jeff Bezos is still the richest man on the planet. Thanks to Amazon stock’s (AMZN) recent rally, it appears that Bezos will retain the throne in the foreseeable future.

Forbes reports that Jeff Bezos’ fortunes grew by $730 million to $116 billion as of today [Forbes]. Unfortunately, the same couldn’t be said about his ex-wife Mackenzie.

Mackenzie Bezos recently dumped 200,000 Amazon shares for a whopping $370 million [CNN]. Those shares could have been worth more if she held onto them for a few months. The tech-giant appears ready to roar after posting a strong earnings beat and printing a bullish technical setup.

Amazon’s Blockbuster Earnings Beat Sends Stock Flying

The holiday quarter was a blessing for the e-commerce company. Wall Street expected Amazon to post profits of $2 billion and per-share earnings of $4.30. Instead, the tech titan shocked analysts [CNN] by generating profits of $3.3 billion and an EPS of $6.47. The firm also registered revenue of $87.4 billion for the quarter ending in December 2019.

Amazon flexing its muscles. | Source: Twitter

The earnings release brought more positive news to investors. CEO Jeff Bezos said, “more people joined Prime this quarter than ever before.” The company reported over 150 million Prime subscribers [CNBC] around the globe. This is a sign that investments in the one-day shipping program and original Prime video content are paying dividends.

AMZN is up over 12% in after-hours trading.

Legendary Trader Sees 30% Upside

It appears that yesterday’s AMZN rally is just the beginning. Peter Brandt, the most followed trader on Twitter, believes that the tech giant’s stock is ready for a massive technical breakout. The veteran analyst wrote yesterday after the closing bell,

Tomorrow, Amazon $AMZN should open at or above $2,050, thus beginning the completion of a massive cup and handle pattern with a target of $2,574.

A large cup and handle pattern forming in AMZN’s weekly chart. | Source: Twitter

At Amazon’s current price of $1,870.68, the stock can potentially rise 30%.

Brandt is not alone to have a bullish view on AMZN. Jason Harris of StockHunterTrading.com thinks that Amazon can regain its bullish tone. He told CCN,

Amazon has always been about how much they invest into R&D and how much Amazon Web Services can carry the company. So far AWS is the best and as long as they can reduce or get the 1 day shipping under control and keep growing prime members, they can grind higher.

The trader suggests investors should nevertheless remain vigilant. He said that the second the market tanks, Amazon will be the first tech giant to roll over just like in the last quarter of 2018. During that time, AMZN plunged from the all-time high of $2,050.50 to $1,307 for a 36.3% drop.

Fortunately, the S&P 500 has not yet shown signs of a technical reversal, though many sectors are overvalued. This means that it’s all systems go for AMZN. Good news for Jeff but not so much for MacKenzie.

Disclaimer: The above should not be considered trading advice from CCN.com. The writer does not own shares of Amazon (AMZN).

This article was edited by Sam Bourgi.

Kiril Nikolaev @kirilnikk123

Kiril is a CFA Charterholder and financial professional with 5+ years of experience in financial writing, analysis and product ownership. He has a bachelor's degree with a specialty in finance and lives in Canada. Kiril’s current focus is on cryptocurrencies. He also has his personal website, InvestorAcademy.org where he teaches people about the basics of investing. He owns Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies. He holds investment positions in the coins but does not engage in short-term or day-trading. kirilnikk123@gmail.com

More of: amazonJezz BezosMacKenzie Bezos
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

The Dow Is Imploding & Donald Trump Just Made It Worse

PS5 ‘Leak’ Claims to Reveal an Uncensored Look at the User Interface

What Raging Forex Volatility Tells Us About Friday’s Stock Market Plunge

Flew Southwest Recently? You Did Great Arriving Alive

This Is Why the Dow Jones Crashed More Than 500 Points

Bombshell Study Estimates 75,800 People are Infected With Coronavirus in Wuhan

Jake Paul Just Sent a Savage Message to Arrogant Boxing Purists

This Simple Maneuver Will Help Warren Buffett Make $1.3 Billion in Dying Newspapers

Amazon Escapes Bloody Friday With 7% Gain as U.S. Declares National Health Emergency

Relax! Coronavirus is Less Dangerous Than the Flu, Says Epidemic Expert

Trump Rape Claim Scandal Flashes Eerie Parallel to Clinton Impeachment

Dow Staggers After Bellwether Stock Delivers Sharp Warning

EA Confirms It’s Busy Working on Next-Generation ‘Sims 5’

S&P 500 Due for Major Correction as Valuations Soar to Unprecedented Levels

WHO Prioritizes Money Over Lives as Coronavirus Hits the U.K.