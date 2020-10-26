Machine Gun Kelly’s Eminem Roast Proves He’s a Far Weaker Rapper

Machine Gun Kelly has been “beefing” with Eminem since seemingly the beginning of his career.

But he always felt “outgunned” by Marshall Mathers.

A recent roast by the fast-food chain Wendy’s proves that Meghan Fox’s boyfriend is the far weaker rapper.

Unlike Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly is not a rapper. He’s an entertainer.

Being an entertainer isn’t a bad thing, on the surface. Madonna is an entertainer, Lady Gaga is an entertainer, and Cher is an entertainer — to name just a few.

But let’s not act like being an entertainer is the same thing as being a rapper — because Eminem, with whom he’s been feuding for as long as anyone can remember, has, uh, outgunned MGK from the very beginning.

When you get owned by Wendy’s on Twitter, it’s safe to say your rap career is a bust.

Machine Gun Kelly Frequently Gets Roasted by Eminem

Eminem has been roasting Machine Gun Kelly since, at least, 2018. While many rap fans believe Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) had the upper hand with his track “Rap Devil,” The Real Slim Shady is thought to have killed the beef once and for all with his track “Killshot,” which you can hear below.

That hurt our feelings, and it wasn’t even directed at us.

You would think that this would lead others to leave the beef alone — especially since Marshall Mathers has proved that he can out-rap nearly anyone, anywhere.

Yet, that hasn’t stopped Wendy’s from trolling the bejesus out of Machine Gun Kelly with — what else? — an Eminem reference.

Le yikes.

Stick To What You Really Came Here For, Colson

To be fair and equitable to all things, Eminem always wanted to be a rapper, whereas Machine Gun Kelly always seemed to be more interested in the Hollywood aspect of things. From his pop-punk leanings to his Hollywood fauxmance with a starlet, Colson Baker was always more interested in being famous than he was in spitting 16.

And that’s fine.

But let’s not pretend we’re in the same league as Eminem, if this is what we’re going to do, alright Machine Gun Kelly? Alright then.

