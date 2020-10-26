Machine Gun Kelly’s Eminem Roast Proves He’s a Far Weaker Rapper

Machine Gun Kelly was always far outgunned by Eminem. A recent roast by fast-food chain Wendy’s is proof that he was more interested in fame.
  • Published: 1 second ago
Machine Gun Kelly, Eminem
It never really was a contest, was it? | Source: Shutterstock.com
  • Machine Gun Kelly has been “beefing” with Eminem since seemingly the beginning of his career.
  • But he always felt “outgunned” by Marshall Mathers.
  • A recent roast by the fast-food chain Wendy’s proves that Meghan Fox’s boyfriend is the far weaker rapper.

Unlike Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly is not a rapper. He’s an entertainer.

Being an entertainer isn’t a bad thing, on the surface. Madonna is an entertainer, Lady Gaga is an entertainer, and Cher is an entertainer — to name just a few.

But let’s not act like being an entertainer is the same thing as being a rapper — because Eminem, with whom he’s been feuding for as long as anyone can remember, has, uh, outgunned MGK from the very beginning.

When you get owned by Wendy’s on Twitter, it’s safe to say your rap career is a bust.

Machine Gun Kelly Frequently Gets Roasted by Eminem

Eminem has been roasting Machine Gun Kelly since, at least, 2018. While many rap fans believe Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) had the upper hand with his track “Rap Devil,” The Real Slim Shady is thought to have killed the beef once and for all with his track “Killshot,” which you can hear below.

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

That hurt our feelings, and it wasn’t even directed at us.

You would think that this would lead others to leave the beef alone — especially since Marshall Mathers has proved that he can out-rap nearly anyone, anywhere.

Yet, that hasn’t stopped Wendy’s from trolling the bejesus out of Machine Gun Kelly with — what else? — an Eminem reference.

Le yikes.

Eminem
When you get toasted by a fast-food chain, it’s safe to say that Eminem won the battle. | Source: Twitter

Stick To What You Really Came Here For, Colson

To be fair and equitable to all things, Eminem always wanted to be a rapper, whereas Machine Gun Kelly always seemed to be more interested in the Hollywood aspect of things. From his pop-punk leanings to his Hollywood fauxmance with a starlet, Colson Baker was always more interested in being famous than he was in spitting 16.

And that’s fine.

But let’s not pretend we’re in the same league as Eminem, if this is what we’re going to do, alright Machine Gun Kelly? Alright then.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN - Capital & Celeb News. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

  • Modified: 1 second ago
Bernadette Giacomazzo
Bernadette Giacomazzo
Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more. She is also the author of The Uprising series and is the CEO of the acclaimed G-Force Marketing & Publicity firm, which has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter and has scored film, television, radio, and print placements for celebrity clientele worldwide. Reach her via email. , her MuckRack profile here, or her LinkedIn profile here.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Follow Us

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

CCN – Capital & Celeb News, also known as CCN Markets, CCN, and CCN.com, is a global news site with journalists in the U.S., UK, Europe, and Asia. We cover financial markets, business, politics, showbiz, sports, and gaming. Opinionated articles are clearly marked with “Opinion.” CCN.com is a part of Hawkfish AS, a Norwegian Media Company with regional offices in the U.S., Canada, and India.

Editorial Team

Chief Editor: Samburaj Das – samburaj@ccn.com
U.S. Editor: Aaron Weaver – aaron.weaver@ccn.com
Financial Editor: Sam Bourgi – sam.bourgi@ccn.com
Director and Founder: Jonas Borchgrevink -jonas.borchgrevink@ccn.com
HR and Recruiting: Pamela Meropiali – pamela.meropiali@ccn.com
Sales Manager: Pankaj Upadhyay – pankaj@ccn.com.

© 2020 Copyright: Hawkfish AS. All Rights Reserved. Address: Drengsrudhagen 6, 1385, Asker, Norway. Sister-site: Hacked – Protection against online Abuse and Cybercrime.