Nas & Eminem’s New Rankings Prove That Rolling Stone Is Still Clueless

Rolling Stone just released a revised version of its top 500 albums of all-time.

They made a clear attempt to be more inclusive and diverse than their 2003 list.

According to their updated rankings, Eminem never came close to Drake, and Nas “Illmatic” is the ninth-best hip-hop album ever. What?

Rolling Stone just updated their Top 500 Albums of All-Time list. In an apparent attempt to clean up the white-washed mess that was their original list, the magazine still has a healthy dose of hip-hop ignorance. Just ask Nas and Eminem.

While they may have improved their overall rankings, their place within the hip-hop genre is still incredibly off-base. Why is Rolling Stone still making these lists?

Nas Has the Best Hip-Hop Record Ever

It’s not even a hot take. Nas – “Illmatic” is the greatest rap album of all-time.

The unforgettable beats by D.J. Premier, Pete Rock, and Large Professor, the lyrical wizardry of a young Nas, and the complete lack of filler put this album at the top of most hip-hop fans’ lists.

Sure, it got a healthy upgrade to #44 overall from Rolling Stone’s unforgivable ranking of #402 in 2003. But it’s still lagging behind its rightful place.

Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” gave us several undeniably classic tracks, and it helped usher in a new sound. It deserves a high ranking, but outside of “G Thang,” “Dre Day,” and maybe “Let Me Ride,” these songs haven’t had staying power. As a complete album, it doesn’t compare to the lineup of “Illmatic,” and it shouldn’t be ranked ahead of it.

And as classic as Wu-Tang Clan’s debut album is, it, again, doesn’t hold a finger to the consistency of the debut from Nas. The same goes for “Ready to Die” from The Notorious B.I.G. They’re both all-time greats, but neither are bulletproof like “Illmatic.” Yet, both are ranked ahead.

If Rolling Stone wants to place Public Enemy’s “It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back” ahead for political impact, or if they want to call Lauryn Hill’s debut a rap album, then fine. But hopefully, by 2040, Rolling Stone will correct their own miseducation of Nas’ impact.

Rolling Stone Thinks Drake Is Better Than Eminem?

According to Rolling Stone, the Champagne Papi is better than Eminem. His album “Take Care” is ranked nearly twice as high as anything Eminem ever made.

Really?

The magazine placed three Kanye West albums above anything the best-selling solo rap artist of all-time put out.

Rolling Stone clearly wants to distance itself from any racial faux pas, but let’s stop being ridiculous. Eminem is touted as an all-time great MC from people from all walks of life. Watch rappers like 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Rakim, and Jay-Z give him props:

Give the man the bare minimum amount of respect.

Let’s not even talk about one of Eminem’s heroes, Tupac Shakur.

Tupac sputtered in at the very end of Rolling Stone’s list with a #436 ranking for “All Eyez On Me,” right behind The Roots and M.I.A.

Tupac is perhaps the most iconic rapper of all-time; he shouldn’t be scraping the bottom of the barrel. Maybe the writers at Rolling Stone just forgot to listen to “Me Against the World”?

Tupac deserves more respect. The same goes for Eminem. And Nas? If they didn’t get it right this time, they probably never will.

