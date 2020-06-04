Posted in: Op-edEntertainment
Published:
June 4, 2020 3:52 PM UTC

Lea Michele’s ‘Apology’ Was About the Most Cringeworthy Thing You Can Imagine

Lea Michele's apology was the blandest bunch of word salad you'll chew all year. She weaponized her pregnancy, looking for a coward's way out.
Author: Kate Prince @kate_writes_

It shouldn't take the thought of spawning a new human to make Lea want to be a better person. | Source: Sam Aronov/Shutterstock.com. Image edited by CCN.com.

  • Lea Michele has been dragged over the coals on social media by her former co-stars.
  • It took her a minute, but the Glee star has finally responded in a lengthy statement.
  • Michele has apologized, citing her pregnancy as a reason for her to do better. Why bring it up at all?

The past few weeks have been a rollercoaster. Amidst all this, Glee star Lea Michele inadvertently sparked a scandal after tweeting out in support of Black Lives Matter.

I’d love to say it’s an unexpected twist of events, but in a world where an innocent man is murdered in plain sight by a police officer, anything is possible. It’s a sad state of affairs we’re in – and Lea Michele is right in the middle of it.

Samantha Ware called Lea Michele out for her deplorable behavior. | Source: Twitter

She may have played wide-eyed Rachel in Ryan Murphy’s musical show, but the biggest farce wasn’t the short skirts and jazz hands. It was how Lea was able to get away with her abusive behavior for so long.

In the past 24 hours, more of Michele’s associates have come forward to say that she was, in fact, the scourge of the set.

Twitter users are coming forward to tell their own stories about Lea Michele. | Source: Twitter

Lea Michele is a pint-sized Napoleon with a chip on her shoulder bigger than her vocal range. She might be able to sing, but there’s nothing sweet about this canary.

And now, she’s pulling out the pregnancy card and waving it above her head like a white flag.

Lea Michele Is “Very Unpleasant”

Naya Rivera called Michele out years ago in her memoir, but it’s Heather Morris’ turn this week. Morris took to Twitter to share a candid statement about the unfolding events.

Heather Morris gives her view on Lea Michele’s behavior. | Source: Twitter

Just a few hours before, Lea Michele responded to the controversy in a way that was, frankly, pitiful. Her full statement can be seen on her Instagram page, but there’s a couple of snippets I’d like to focus on.

It reads like an after school special, but Mr. Schuester has left the building. There won’t be any extra credit for this one, Lea.

Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that cuase me to be perceived as insenstive or inappropriate at times, or whther it was jsut my immarturity and me being unnessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused.

Lea could’ve saved a lot of time and effort by skewing the lengthy paragraphs and writing, “Don’t remember. Sorry.” It would’ve read the same and saved us all precious moments.

But don’t stop reading! The real kicker came on page 3 of the post:

Lea Michele cites her pregnancy as a reason to do better | Source: Instagram

Lea’s intentions weren’t honorable. What she really meant was, “I’m pregnant, can you all just back off?”

In a post already insensitive, uncaring, and blander than boiled chicken, Michele weaponized her pregnancy in an attempt to disarm the people speaking out against her.

Did she think we’d all look at each other, pity her swollen ankles and newfound motherly incontinence and stand back?

It’s Time to Atone

Lea Michele is a pint-sized Napoleon with a chip on her shoulder bigger than her vocal range. | Source: DFree/Shutterstock.com

It was her white flag from behind the hill. Rather than face up to the controversy that saw Hello Fresh drop her like a rotten tomato, she wants to back quietly away from it.

In her ideal world, Michele would be left to suckle from the rancid teat of her leftover Glee glory days in peace.

Hello Fresh parted ways with Lea Michele as allegations surfaced. | Source: Instagram

But Lea is an adult – and she was then too! A 22-year-old Michele should’ve known better, and 33-year-old Michele should realize that she has to be held accountable for her actions a decade prior.

It shouldn’t take the thought of spawning a new human to make Lea want to be a better person.

Lea Michele says she’ll learn from her mistakes to be a better mother. What about being a better human? | Source: Instagram

That being said, she was left to thrive on putting others down, because no one challenged her. As Morris admitted, there’s a bigger issue here that needs addressing.

If Michele wants to stop hiding behind her bump and sit at the grown-up table to discuss it, she might be welcome. On the other hand, her former cast members might say, “You can’t sit with us.”

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.

Kate Prince @kate_writes_

Kate Prince is an established lifestyle and entertainment writer from Wiltshire, England. Kate is a scriptwriter for multiple YouTube channels and writes freelance full-time for a variety of great brands including ScreenRant, Buzznet, Investing, CCN, and more.

More of: hollywoodLea MicheleGlee
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

U.S. Stock Rally Gets Supercharged as the World Unites Against China

Ok Instagram Bullies, Stop Shaming Alicia Silverstone for Being a Weird Mom

Dow Futures Stumble Ahead of Ominous Nonfarm Payrolls Report

Rockstar Games Shuts Down GTA Servers to Honor George Floyd – And Players Aren’t Happy

After Resident Evil 3, Does PlayStation 5 Even Need a Resident Evil 4 Remake?

The Stock Market May Have Just Found Its Rocket Fuel

PS5 Patent ‘Leak’ Teases Glimpse of Sony’s Plans for Mysterious Showcase

Dow Stumbles as Wall Street Debates the Case for Negative Rates

This Insane Stock Market Doesn’t Care About a US-China Trade War

Economists Rush to Declare End to the Recession – Here’s Why They’re Wrong