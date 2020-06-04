Lea Michele’s ‘Apology’ Was About the Most Cringeworthy Thing You Can Imagine

Lea Michele has been dragged over the coals on social media by her former co-stars.

It took her a minute, but the Glee star has finally responded in a lengthy statement.

Michele has apologized, citing her pregnancy as a reason for her to do better. Why bring it up at all?

The past few weeks have been a rollercoaster. Amidst all this, Glee star Lea Michele inadvertently sparked a scandal after tweeting out in support of Black Lives Matter.

I’d love to say it’s an unexpected twist of events, but in a world where an innocent man is murdered in plain sight by a police officer, anything is possible. It’s a sad state of affairs we’re in – and Lea Michele is right in the middle of it.

She may have played wide-eyed Rachel in Ryan Murphy’s musical show, but the biggest farce wasn’t the short skirts and jazz hands. It was how Lea was able to get away with her abusive behavior for so long.

In the past 24 hours, more of Michele’s associates have come forward to say that she was, in fact, the scourge of the set.

Lea Michele is a pint-sized Napoleon with a chip on her shoulder bigger than her vocal range. She might be able to sing, but there’s nothing sweet about this canary.

And now, she’s pulling out the pregnancy card and waving it above her head like a white flag.

Lea Michele Is “Very Unpleasant”

Naya Rivera called Michele out years ago in her memoir, but it’s Heather Morris’ turn this week. Morris took to Twitter to share a candid statement about the unfolding events.

Just a few hours before, Lea Michele responded to the controversy in a way that was, frankly, pitiful. Her full statement can be seen on her Instagram page, but there’s a couple of snippets I’d like to focus on.

It reads like an after school special, but Mr. Schuester has left the building. There won’t be any extra credit for this one, Lea.

Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that cuase me to be perceived as insenstive or inappropriate at times, or whther it was jsut my immarturity and me being unnessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused.

Lea could’ve saved a lot of time and effort by skewing the lengthy paragraphs and writing, “Don’t remember. Sorry.” It would’ve read the same and saved us all precious moments.

But don’t stop reading! The real kicker came on page 3 of the post:

Lea’s intentions weren’t honorable. What she really meant was, “I’m pregnant, can you all just back off?”

In a post already insensitive, uncaring, and blander than boiled chicken, Michele weaponized her pregnancy in an attempt to disarm the people speaking out against her.

Did she think we’d all look at each other, pity her swollen ankles and newfound motherly incontinence and stand back?

It’s Time to Atone

It was her white flag from behind the hill. Rather than face up to the controversy that saw Hello Fresh drop her like a rotten tomato, she wants to back quietly away from it.

In her ideal world, Michele would be left to suckle from the rancid teat of her leftover Glee glory days in peace.

But Lea is an adult – and she was then too! A 22-year-old Michele should’ve known better, and 33-year-old Michele should realize that she has to be held accountable for her actions a decade prior.

It shouldn’t take the thought of spawning a new human to make Lea want to be a better person.

That being said, she was left to thrive on putting others down, because no one challenged her. As Morris admitted, there’s a bigger issue here that needs addressing.

If Michele wants to stop hiding behind her bump and sit at the grown-up table to discuss it, she might be welcome. On the other hand, her former cast members might say, “You can’t sit with us.”

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.