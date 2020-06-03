Lea Michele Isn’t Just a Spoiled Celebrity – Her Behavior Is Seriously Gross

Lea Michele posted a tweet in support of George Floyd.

Her “Glee” co-star responded by reminding her of the time she wanted to “s**t” in her wig.

What more is there to say about that?

Lea Michele never thought her statement in support of George Floyd would go so far left.

The former “Glee” star posted a tweet in an attempt to support the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

But what she probably didn’t expect was her former co-star, Samantha Ware, sharing a graphic story about her experience with Michele on set in response.

And let’s just say it left us all flabbergasted.

Lea Michele Wanted To What In Where?

For years, “Glee” star Naya Rivera has been detailing the horrors of working with Lea Michele.

In her 2016 memoir, Rivera went into painstaking detail about how Michele — who is semi-retired from acting — brought nothing but ego, tension, and drama to the set.

If I’d complained about anyone or anything, she’d assumed I was bitching about her. She started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn’t say a word to me for all of Season 6. Lea and I definitely weren’t the best of friends, and I doubt we’ll ever sit on her couch and eat kale together again.

Despite similar horror stories detailed by Hailee Steinfeld and Amber Riley, Rivera was slammed by “Glee” fans for being bitter and having sour grapes.

Fast forward to 2020.

When Lea Michele tweeted in support of George Floyd, Samantha Ware — who played Jane Hayward — responded by pointing out that Michele was a hypocrite in her support of #BlackLivesMatter because she made her life a “living hell.”

And then, well… have a look:

For what it’s worth, Michele and Ware’s fellow “Glee” co-stars — including Alex Newell — supported her decision to tell the story.

(Michele issued an apology this morning.)

Spoiled Celebrity Behavior Is Nothing New — But This Is Next Level

It’s not unusual for celebrities to act like spoiled, entitled brats — especially when they’re stars of a super-popular television show.

But what Lea Michele did wasn’t spoiled celebrity behavior. It was nasty, abusive, and just plain gross.

And, quite frankly, it reeked of more than a little bit of bigotry.

We hate to say it, but: Lea Michele, Naya Rivera was right about you.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.