Kyrie Irving Is the Most Ungrateful Player on the ‘Flat Earth’

The media hasn’t talked about Kyrie Irving in a while, so, naturally, he brought attention to himself.

He made several odious comments, one implying LeBron James doesn’t hit shots, and one downplaying the importance of Steve Nash as a coach.

Has Kyrie Irving already forgotten who he is?

The next person who takes Kyrie Irving seriously gets a flagrant 2.

The Brooklyn Nets ‘star’ was popping off at the mouth yet again, this time throwing shade at the man who made his career (LeBron James) and the man set to be his coach (Steve Nash).

We wish the best of luck to Nash and the rest of Irving’s teammates who have to deal with him for a full season. Strap in. It’s going to be a long, annoying ride.

Kyrie Irving Speaks Blasphemy

It all started with an appearance on ‘The Etcs Podcast.’ Yes, that’s Kevin Durant’s new podcast, and no, it’s not a good name.

During the recording, Kyrie Irving, at one point, said:

This is the first time in my career I can look down and be like that motherf***er can make that shot too.

Naturally, LeBron James fans were furious. And they should be. Kyrie Irving would still be tanking in Cleveland with Dion Waiters if LeBron James didn’t come to his rescue.

James took hold of the franchise, infused it with talent, and brought it to the finals every year he was there. Kyrie Irving, while he was impressive during the Cavs 2016 championship run, was mostly just along for the ride.

What he fails to understand is that, yes, maybe Kevin Durant is a better shotmaker than LeBron, but LeBron does so much more than KD ever has, including setting up his teammates—even when they’re spoiled brats like Kyrie.

LeBron James should be ranked above Jordan for the simple fact that he dragged a player as selfish as Kyrie Irving all the way to the top. And Kyrie should be gushing with praise on every second he gets.

He Does It Again

If that weren’t enough, he went on to disrespect his new coach, Steve Nash.

Irving claimed:

I don’t really see us having a head coach. You know what I mean? KD could be a head coach. I could be a head coach.

Being a head coach in the NBA is not easy. You have to be, well, smart. And Kyrie Irving thinks the Earth is flat.

You do the math. I’m sure Kyrie won’t.

Yet Kyrie Irving thinks he’s so smart; he was the only player to sit out of the NBA bubble to protest police brutality. That choice hasn’t aged well, as the players have made powerful statements both on and off the court through their TV presence in the bubble.

Kyrie has been mostly invisible during that time, except when he chimes in to completely disrespect his head coach.

We already know he’s a locker room cancer. Now he’s proving he doesn’t need to be confined to an NBA season to destroy team chemistry.

The only ‘shot’ Kyrie Irving has been taking is his shot to look ignorant to the world—and he’s been draining it. Let’s hope his new teammate doesn’t make that shot, too.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.