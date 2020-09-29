The Kobe Bryant Law Is Too Little, Too Late for the Family & Victims

The Kobe Bryant law makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized pictures at the scene of an accident. It’s too little, too late.
  • at UTC 8:10 PM
Kobe Bryant
Kobe and Gianna deserved better than this. | Image: AP/Chris Carlson
  • Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Kobe Bryant Law into effect today.
  • The law makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photos of accidents or crime scenes.
  • While this law is certainly a step in the right direction, it’s too little and too late.

Today, Governor Gavin Newsom of California signed the Kobe Bryant Law into effect.

The law, which was first introduced by Assemblyman Mike Gipson, makes it a misdemeanor crime for first responders to take unauthorized photos of accidents or crime scenes.

While it’s great that AB2655 was passed, it’s too little and way too late.

Kobe Bryant Deserved Better Than This

On January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people were killed in a horrific helicopter crash outside of Calabasas, CA. While that, alone, was terrible enough, it didn’t take long for reports to begin surfacing that photos from the scene were being shared without the Bryant family being notified.

And though Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed, at the time, that this was indeed going on, he claimed to try to stop it by telling the offending first responders to delete the photos in question. He also said that while the LA County Sheriff’s Department had policies in place about crime scene photos, no such policies were in place for accident scene photos.

As we know, too, one such first responder shared photos of the so-called “Kobe Bryant death scene” while in a bar in an attempt to impress women. And he was only “discovered” when a bartender called the department to blow the proverbial whistle.

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, is suing the LA County Sheriff’s Department for this egregious violation.

So while Newsom passing the so-called “Kobe Bryant Law” is a step in the right direction, it’s way too little and far too late.

Take a look at the news report about the new law below.

The Penalty Isn’t Harsh Enough

The law, also known as AB2655, was first introduced by Assemblyman Mike Gipson and made it a misdemeanor crime to share unauthorized photos of both accident and crime scenes.

Kobe Bryant
Mike Gipson was the first to propose the Kobe Bryant Law. | Source: Twitter

But the Kobe Bryant Law only makes a violation punishable by a $1,000 fine. How is that a deterrent, especially if — for example — a publication promises tens of thousands of dollars for the exclusive photos?

The penalty needs to be far harsher than it is now. It needs to be a deterrent for anyone who would dare capitalize on any family’s grief for a quick buck. And Kobe Bryant — and all the victims of that horrific crash — deserve far better than this.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Aaron Weaver edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

Comments

* All comments must be approved by staff before appearing on CCN.com. We do not allow bad language, hate speech, nor verbal attacks on staff or other commentators. Some comments may be edited for clarification or if they are in breach of our comment policy. If you wish to delete your comment or data, please contact us.

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Most Commented

Related Stories:

Recent News:

Follow Us

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

CCN.com is a global news site with journalists in the U.S., UK, Europe, and Asia. We cover financial markets, business, politics, showbiz, sports, and gaming. Opinionated articles are clearly marked with “Op-Ed.”

Editorial Team

Chief Editor: Samburaj Das – samburaj@ccn.com
U.S. Editor: Aaron Weaver – aaron.weaver@ccn.com
Financial Editor: Sam Bourgi – sam.bourgi@ccn.com
Director and Founder: Jonas Borchgrevink -jonas.borchgrevink@ccn.com
HR and Recruiting: Pamela Meropiali – pamela.meropiali@ccn.com
Sales Manager: Pankaj Upadhyay – pankaj@ccn.com.

© 2020 Copyright: Hawkfish AS. Address: Drengsrudhagen 6, 1385, Asker, Norway. 