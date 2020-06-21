Kim Kardashian Will Never Be A Real Lawyer

Over the past couple of years, Kim Kardashian has turned to the world of law.

As an outspoken advocate, she helped free a convicted drug trafficker back in 2018.

Now, Kim is studying law to try and become a bonafide lawyer just like her daddy–but she’ll never be taken seriously.

Kim Kardashian is a name that most of us know well, even if we don’t mean to. You could live under a rock, and someone would still lift it to tell you about the latest Kardashian-Jenner drama.

In a world that revolves around social media stars, Kim K reigns supreme as the girl that’s famous for no good reason at all. Well, unless you count her sex tape.

Over the past few years, Kim got seemingly bored with just pouting for the camera and instead decided to get involved with practicing law. Being an advocate for change is undoubtedly an admirable quality, but how can the girl that rose to prominence for bedding Ray J ever be taken seriously?

The trouble is, there are people out there that do take her seriously. So seriously that they’ll pander to her will and do anything she says. Donald Trump is one of them.

Kim Kardashian Is A Threat To The Justice System

Back in 2018, Kim tirelessly campaigned for the release of non-violent offender Alice Marie Johnson. Johnson was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole in 1997 for her mid-level involvement in a cocaine ring.

Despite her plea to Obama when he was in office, she wasn’t released until Kim Kardashian caught wind of Johnson’s case and made a personal plea to President Trump. Kim’s appeal wasn’t based on law. Just a “feeling.”

I just couldn’t sit back and see Alice spend the rest of her life in prison. When I saw that she had a big family and her sisters and her grandkids, and it just reminded me of my family, and I thought, “What if one of us made a decision that just changed our family for the rest of our lives?”

Now here’s the exciting part. Trump, a man who previously said that all drug dealers should be executed, actually agreed. Within a hot minute, Johnson was out. Would he have done so if anyone else had asked him, besides Mrs. Kanye West? Unlikely.

This is precisely why Kim could never be a real lawyer.

Kim Can Do More Harm Than Good

When Kim announced she was reading the law and preparing to take her exams back in 2019, it was a little bit of a shock to the system. Kim can read all the books she likes. She can pass the California bar with flying colors. But, the influencer will never be a real lawyer. She is far too well known and influential. Her very presence in the law industry has the potential to do more harm than good.

Take, for example, her latest project. This week, Kim tweeted her thanks to the Supreme Court for choosing not to execute convicted murderer Ruben Gutierrez at the last minute.

Guiterrez had one hour until his date with the Lord, but he was granted a Stay of Execution at the last moment on religious grounds, thanks to the backing of Kim and several others.

Gutierrez was convicted of a truly horrendous crime. Eighty-five-year-old Escolastica Harrison was killed in her mobile home in 1998 when Gutierrez, along with two others, entered her home, beat her, stabbed her multiple times in the head with a screwdriver, and left with $56,000 of her money. Despite the damning evidence and his conviction, Gutierrez says he’s not guilty. He wants DNA testing to prove it, but the state doesn’t.

He says it, so of course, Kim believes him. After all, murderers are known for telling the truth, aren’t they?

Back Away From The Bar

The issue here isn’t with Kim wanting to make positive changes. It’s that she’s naive enough to think that she can ever make any changes that are unbiased and fair. The law system is already corrupt enough as it is without adding one of the world’s most famous women into the mix.

Kim could be the smartest lawyer on the planet. She could be capable of handling cases even more prominent than her dad had, with criminals even more prolific than O.J. Simpson. But, she simply has too much sway over weak-minded people. How can jurors or even some judges ever fully put aside the fact that they’re talking to Kim Kardashian?

With great power comes great responsibility. Kim has no way of knowing if Gutierrez is really innocent. Even if he didn’t commit the murder himself, he readily admitted to planning the robbery.

Kim wants to use her influence to get people to listen to her, but that’s the problem. People will listen to Kim–whether she’s right or wrong.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.